M’sia committed to eradicating graft: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is eyeing a spot among the top 25 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by 2033, as part of a long-term national strategy to boost integrity and curb graft.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the target reflects the government’s firm resolve to eradicate corruption, calling it not only a moral imperative but also a critical driver for inclusive and sustainable economic development.

“Corruption remains one of the most damaging threats to national progress, distorting fair competition, deterring investment and diverting funds away from essential sectors such as infrastructure, education and healthcare,” he said at Malaysia’s International Conference on Governance and Integrity 2025.

He added that corruption also inflates the cost of doing business, stifles innovation and creates an uneven playing field that disadvantages ethical businesses.

Anwar said the government is adopting a whole-of-nation approach in its anti-corruption efforts, guided by the principles of sustainability, care, compassion, respect, innovation, prosperity and trust.

“Our promise to end corruption is absolute.”

He also emphasised that the problem is not confined to the public sector, urging corporate leaders to take responsibility and lead by example.

“We commend companies and business leaders who have taken the Corporate Integrity Pledge.

“We urge all businesses, especially SMEs, to embrace strong governance practices and help us build a national culture of integrity.”

Anwar cited Malaysia’s economic momentum, including the 4.4% GDP growth recorded in the first quarter of 2025, as evidence that clean governance and economic prosperity go hand in hand.

“An unwavering commitment to integrity will enhance our competitiveness, foster a dynamic business environment and ensure inclusive growth, especially for youth and marginalised communities.”

Also present at the conference was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said who said Malaysia’s anti-corruption efforts are firmly anchored in the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and aligned with global standards.

“These efforts are not just symbolic – they are structured to show Malaysians and the international community that Malaysia is walking the talk when it comes to transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

“This conference allows us to explore emerging tools like artificial intelligence in the fight against corruption, strengthen public-private partnerships for corporate integrity and re-centre the role of ethical leadership in rebuilding public trust.”

She also highlighted the ongoing reform initiatives under the Legal Affairs Division, including the introduction of the Parliamentary Services Act 2025 which seeks to restore democratic functions and institutional independence.

“These are not small steps. They are bold strides toward a more resilient and transparent Malaysia,” she said.