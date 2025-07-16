Clean-up initiative set to boost public participation

PETALING JAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry is aiming to mobilise 100,000 participants nationwide for this year’s Malaysia Clean-Up Day, with the support of the Taiwan Buddhist Tzu-Chi Foundation Malaysia

(Tzu-Chi) as a strategic partner. Minister Nga Kor Ming said

Tzu-Chi’s involvement is expected to boost public participation and enhance the impact of the mass gotong-royong initiative, scheduled for Sept 27.

“This collaboration aligns with our ‘Public-Private-People-Partnership’ approach, which encourages joint efforts between the government and private sectors, NGOs and the community to deliver more comprehensive support.

“With Tzu-Chi’s involvement, I am confident that public participation will be more widespread and impactful,” said Nga in a statement.

Nga also said the ministry would engage with environmental NGOs, including Tzu-Chi, and appoint them as strategic partners of the National Circular Economy Council for Solid Waste, in support of local authorities’ sustainability efforts.

“The ministry remains committed and open to building collaborative networks with NGOs and local communities to advance sustainable urbanisation in line with the Madani vision.

“We want to encourage NGOs of all backgrounds to take part in building a more sustainable and prosperous country for a greener future,” he said.

As a symbol of support, Nga presented a RM20,000 contribution from his ministerial allocation to Tzu-Chi to help strengthen its initiatives and outreach efforts.

The Tzu-Chi delegation made a courtesy visit to the ministry yesterday, aimed at strengthening strategic collaboration in community development, circular economy initiative and environmental sustainability.

The delegation was led by Tzu-Chi Kuala Lumpur and Selangor deputy CEO Puan Sri Tong Siew Bee, who was accompanied by Tzu-Chi volunteers Datuk Sri Yong Seng Yeow, Gan Yee Hin, Jee Say Loo, Loo Soon Eng and staff member Goh Suz Suz.

During a meeting, the delegation briefed the minister on Tzu-Chi’s ongoing and upcoming community programmes, including welfare assistance, cleanliness campaigns and aid for vulnerable groups.

Tzu-Chi expressed commitment to mobilise thousands of volunteers for the campaign, with a strong focus on civic education, community empowerment and environmental awareness.

With over 34,000 volunteers nationwide, Tzu-Chi is actively involved in humanitarian aid and environmental sustainability initiatives.

The organisation operates 810 recycling points and 218 full-scale recycling centres across the country that are open weekly.

In 2024, it collected over 5.26 million kg of recyclable materials, made possible by the efforts of 40,527 volunteers throughout Malaysia.