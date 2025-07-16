‘Brewing’ meaningful connections

THERE are few things in life as heartwarming as watching someone take their first sip of a truly perfect cup of coffee.

It is not about caffeine or brewing technique; it is about the moment of discovery – that subtle pause, the slow-forming smile and the quiet glow of surprise and satisfaction that spreads across their face.

To many, it is just a drink. But for me, a food and beverage (F&B) lecturer with over 15 years of experience, it is much more. It is a connection, a bridge, and sometimes, even a silent form of healing.

Teaching students how to make coffee and other beverages has been the heartbeat of my career. Every morning in the practical lab, I step in not just as a facilitator but as a kind of magic-maker in a lab coat – ready to turn the ordinary into something extraordinary. And like all great spells, mine starts with a simple ritual: a cup of coffee.

For years now, we have started our practical beverage classes with a coffee-making session. It isn’t a formal lesson – no whiteboards or lectures – just the sound of beans grinding, milk frothing, water pouring and the rich aroma of coffee slowly filling the room.

This ritual sets the tone for the day. It softens the edges of a rigid academic structure and gently eases students, especially Zoomers, into a space where they can feel seen, heard and understood.

Zoomers are a unique cohort, raised in a digital age. Their world has been shaped by instant information, fast-paced environments and ever-evolving social norms. As someone from a different generation, we have to admit that we cannot connect with them instantly.

Initially, it feels like we are speaking different languages – mindsets clash, communication styles do not always click and our life experiences seem worlds apart. There is this invisible wall between us. But somehow, through the simple ritual of making and sharing coffee, this wall starts to come down, one cup at a time. Coffee is the universal translator. No matter where you are from or what language you speak, one good cup has a way of saying, “Let’s connect”, even when words fall short.

During my classes, what bridges the gap between facilitator and student is not a PowerPoint slide; it is the steam rising from a fresh brew, the shared curiosity of how to get the perfect crema and the quiet satisfaction of finally getting the milk temperature just right.

It is not about impressing anyone; it is about enjoying the process together. Each cohort of students is different. They come with their own dreams, fears and ambitions. Some are passionate, others uncertain – but the smell of coffee always remains the same. It is almost like a memory trigger – one whiff and all the faces, laughter, failure and the victories of previous classes come to light. It is indeed a comforting loop, one that can tie the present to the past.

One of the most memorable parts of coaching is witnessing the moment students discover their “first magical brew”. They may not realise how profound the moment is but we do – we see it in their expressions, the way they cradle the cup and the

sense of achievement that lights up in their eyes. It is no longer just a class assignment; it is something personal.

And in that moment, we get to be part of their growth. This is why I love the service education industry. Teaching F&B is not just about passing on recipes or skills but also about building people, nurturing passion, encouraging creativity and helping young adults find their voice in a complex world.

There is an old saying: “A doctor saves a patient but a teacher saves a generation.” This line has always resonated with us. In our classrooms, we strive to create more than just a space for learning; we aim to build a happy and inclusive environment where everyone feels they belong.

Over time, the relationship between our students and us grows beyond just facilitator and pupil. It becomes a form of friendship, mutual respect and shared curiosity.

To build this kind of environment, it all starts with communication. We talk with our students not just about deadlines or grades but about their stories – where they come from, what they hope for and what obstacles they face.

We share our own journey – the missteps we took, the lessons we stumbled upon and the experiences that shaped who we are. We learn that vulnerability is not a weakness; it is the bridge that builds trust.

Motivation in today’s classrooms does not have to come from fear or strict discipline but from connection and empathy. It can bring positive energy even during difficult days. We believe that students need just a little push, a little faith and someone to compliment them by saying “You’re doing great. Keep going”.

We should listen when a student is struggling, offer guidance when they feel lost and show them empathy when life outside the classroom becomes overwhelming. It is not in the job description but is part of the calling because behind every latte or iced mocha a student learns to make, there is a story of a human being trying to find their place.

Coffee, in this sense, becomes more than just a beverage; it becomes a symbol of growth, resilience and shared joy. The act of making coffee, grinding beans, brewing espresso and steaming milk requires patience, focus and intention. These are the same qualities we try to instil in our students.

So when they finally create that first “magical brew”, they are not

just learning a skill but building confidence. As we look back, the memories that stay with us are not the exams or the rubrics but the smiles over morning brews, the laughter during failed attempts at latte art, the shy “thank you” after a long day and the students who return years later just to say, “I still remember the coffee we made in your class”.

To some, these may seem like small, forgettable things but for me, they are everything. They are the magic in the mundane, the joy in simplicity and the bond built over something as humble as coffee.

So, next time you hold a cup of coffee in your hands, pause for a second – because in that cup may lie a student’s first breakthrough, a facilitator’s quiet pride and a moment of shared humanity.

Sometimes, all it takes is that magical brew to remind us that connection, joy and growth often come from the simplest pleasures. That is the beauty of coffee – it turns strangers into friends. Que rico cafe!

Joseph Tang Seng Cheong is a lecturer at the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Berjaya University College.

