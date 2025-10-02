Budget 2026 Wish List – Airbnb hopes for policies that will extend benefits of tourism to more communities

PETALING JAYA: Airbnb commends the Malaysian government for its steadfast commitment to long-term economic growth and resilience, which are essential foundations for the development of the tourism industry.

These proactive efforts will play a key role in supporting the objectives of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) and the 13th Malaysia Plan, helping to transform the tourism sector into a high-income, sustainable and globally competitive industry by 2030.

Looking ahead, Airbnb Asia-Pacific public policy director Mich Goh said they believe that the sharing economy can play a crucial role in extending the benefits of tourism to more communities.

In this context, and ahead of the Budget 2026 announcement on Oct 10, Airbnb has outlined several policy recommendations for the government’s consideration, including:

☻ Introduction of targeted programmes to help Malaysians leverage digital platforms to supplement household income, expand local entrepreneurship and encourage homeownership in line with national housing priorities to ensure that the benefits of VM2026 and tourism growth are shared widely

☻ Allocate funding for destination marketing, digital infrastructure upgrades and local community tourism initiatives; encourage provisions that ensure a level playing field, promote innovation and strengthen consumer protection. A forward-looking approach will enhance industry competitiveness and reinforce Malaysia’s position as a leading tourism hub

☻ Fair, progressive guidelines that are not restrictive to hosts and local authorities, while providing clarity for the short-term rental accommodation industry and unlocking greater economic opportunities for Malaysians.

Goh said Airbnb stands ready to work closely with the government and industry stakeholders to support and implement solutions that foster a strong and cohesive tourism ecosystem.

“We look forward to the tabling of Budget 2026, with the hope that Airbnb and our host community can continue contributing to the travel sector and broader economic growth,” she added.