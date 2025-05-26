Bursa Malaysia collaborate with BoardRoom to push wider adoption of CSI Solution

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd in collaborating with BoardRoom Group, a provider of corporate and advisory services in the Asia-Pacific region, to encourage wider adoption of the Centralised Sustainability Intelligence (CSI) Solution among Malaysian public listed companies (PLC), with the goal of enhancing the quality of sustainability disclosures across the corporate sector.

The CSI Solution was developed by Bursa Malaysia in support of Malaysia’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

It enables companies, listed and non-listed, streamline sustainability reporting.

Following its designation in March as the exchange’s official sustainability reporting channel, the CSI Solution’s disclosure module now supports the International Sustainability Standards Board IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information and IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures under the National Sustainability Reporting Framework.

Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Fad’l Mohamed said: “Bursa Malaysia is committed to supporting Malaysian companies in their decarbonisation journey and lowering their climate impact. This commitment is reflected in our decision to make CSI reporting tools, aligned with IFRS S1 and S2, accessible at no charge to all public listed companies.”

He added that their collaboration with BoardRoom will extend the CSI Solution’s reach.

“Leveraging BoardRoom’s established presence and sustainability advisory expertise in the corporate advisory space, we hope to support more companies in navigating evolving disclosure requirements and enhancing the quality of their sustainability reporting with greater confidence,” said Fad’l.

BoardRoom Group CEO Angeline Aw said, “We are proud to partner with Bursa Malaysia, to scale the CSI Solution across the corporate sector. This collaboration builds on our strong and long-standing relationship with the exchange, underpinned by our shared commitment to strengthening corporate governance and regulatory readiness. With our deep experience in serving public listed companies and expertise in Sustainability Reporting and Advisory, BoardRoom is well-positioned to support clients in adopting the CSI Solution and producing impactful sustainability reports.”

Since its launch in June 2024, around 180 PLC have onboarded onto the CSI Platform.

All companies, not just PLC but also mid-tier companies and small-medium enterprises are encouraged to adopt the CSI Solution to strengthen their sustainability journey. By leveraging its comprehensive suite of services, including an emissions calculator, a supplier management module, and a range of complementary value-added services delivered through a network of ecosystem partners, businesses can enhance their environmental performance and drive long-term value.