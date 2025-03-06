Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon on continued profit-taking in selected heavyweights and lower-liners led by consumer as well as industrial products and services stocks.

At 3.05 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.0 points to 1,504.35 from last Friday’s close of 1,508.35.

The benchmark index opened 4.37 points higher at 1,512.72.

Market breadth was negative with 715 decliners and 241 gainers, while 386 counters were unchanged, 1,004 untraded and 15 suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.40 billion units worth RM1.35 billion.

Maybank Investment Bank said in a note today that the benchmark index is expected to range between 1,500 points and 1,520 points today, with supports remaining at 1,500 points and 1,440 points.

Among the heavyweights, QL Resources fell 11 sen to RM4.39, Petronas Chemicals dipped eight sen to RM3.34, Sunway and Press Metal dropped nine sen each to RM4.66 and RM4.95 respectively, and Axiata decreased three sen to RM2.02.

Among the most active counters, Harvest Miracle Capital and ACE Market debutant ICT Zone Asia were flat at 18 sen and 20 sen respectively, Permaju Industries eased half-a-sen to 1.0 sen, Tanco Holdings slid half-a-sen to 99.5 sen, and Eco-Shop Marketing slipped three sen to RM1.23.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index shaved 42.05 points to 11,257.75, the FBMT 100 Index lost 35.74 points to 11,025.26, and the FBM ACE Index sank 88.68 points to 4,462.35.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 49.47 points to 11,206.78, while the FBM 70 Index retreated 77.77 points to 16,123.74.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 34.22 points to 17,806.31, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 2.27 points to 150.38, and the Energy Index dropped 7.53 points to 700.69, but the Plantation Index gained 21.82 points to 7,229.67.