Police launch Op Lancar in conjunction with Aidiladha

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have launched Op Lancar, starting today and running until Monday (June 9), to ensure the safety of road users and maintain smooth traffic flow in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha, which will be celebrated tomorrow.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said 1,858 police personnel will be deployed to locations expected to experience traffic congestion.

He said the JSPT machinery would be mobilised comprehensively and systematically to ease traffic congestion on highways, federal roads, state roads, and municipal roads.

“Road users are advised to stay informed on the latest traffic updates via JSPT’s official social media channels, which can help them plan their travels more effectively,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri urged the public to act prudently and comply with traffic regulations, reminding them not to queue jump, misuse emergency lanes, and obstruct traffic flows.

“Stern action will be taken against road users who commit offences that could lead to accidents,” he stressed.

He said JSPT is committed to ensuring the public can celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha in a safe and peaceful environment throughout their journeys, adding that their cooperation is crucial to ensure the comfort and safety of all road users.