Kuala Lumpur has been announced as the opening race of the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship full calendar reveal. The announcement was made on their official social media page, fimwsx last night. On Oct 18, Stadium Merdeka takes centre stage in the first race of a five-round schedule that will deliver an unprecedented global calendar spanning five continents.
World Supercross’ first-ever race in Malaysia, promoted by Data Sukan Sdn Bhd, will showcase the growing enthusiasm for supercross in Southeast Asia and spotlight the increasing influence of the city on the global stage.
With a dynamic mix of iconic cities and fresh destinations, the 2025 season reaffirms World Supercross’s mission to take world-class supercross to fans across the globe.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome the FIM World Supercross Championship to Kuala Lumpur,” said Shamil Yusof, Chief Executive Director of Data Sukan Sdn Bhd.
“It’s a testament to Malaysia’s rising status in global sports and we look forward to providing a thrilling experience for fans, showcasing the vibrant energy of our nation to the world.
“This is also an incredibly exciting period for motorsport lovers in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, with the prestigious 2025 Malaysian Moto Grand Prix following just a week after. It’s a fantastic double-header for the region.”
The hotly anticipated season will kick off in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 18. Following this Malaysian debut, the global spotlight will then turn to Buenos Aires (Nov 8), Vancouver (Nov 15), Gold Coast (Nov 29), and the final showdown in Cape Town at the DHL Stadium on Dec 13th.
“Bringing this race to Kuala Lumpur is a monumental moment for Malaysian sports. As the only Southeast Asian nation to host this prestigious event, we’re incredibly proud to demonstrate our capability to stage world-class competitions,” Shamil added.
“This strategically aligns with the Madani government’s vision for attracting sustainable international events, and promises significant growth for Malaysia’s tourism economy.”
The 2025 season, the second under Bia Sports Group management, also marks the launch of a fresh new look for World Supercross – reflecting what makes it stand out as the only Supercross championship that takes the sport around the world. At the heart of the rebrand is a curved, globe-inspired logo – a shape that reflects the international scale of the series and the millions of dirt bike fans worldwide.
The tough, edgy new “W” takes its cues from the rugged design of Supercross tyres. It’s a mark built to represent the grit, energy, and momentum of the sport. Fans will see this new identity come to life throughout the season – across visuals, photography, digital platforms, and at races around the world.
“The 2025 calendar is a defining moment for World Supercross, as we continue to push the sport to new territories and audiences. Expanding into new regions like Malaysia, Argentina and South Africa, alongside returning to key markets like Canada, and Australia, highlights our vision to make supercross a truly global spectacle.
“Delivering elite supercross racing to five continents for the first time is a huge moment. This will be the biggest and best season yet,” said Tom Burwell, CEO of World Supercross.
Antonio Alia Portela, FIM Motocross Commission Director, added: “Bia Sports Group is laying the foundations for a bold new era for the FIM World Supercross Championship. Having delivered an exciting championship of racing last year, they are proving their ambition this season by taking supercross further across the globe and creating a World Championship for fans in every continent to get excited about.
“Starting with a statement event at the iconic Stadium Merdeka before concluding in Cape Town, we are excited to see the best riders on the planet battle once again for the ultimate prize – the title of World Champion.”
Eli Tomac (450cc), Shane McElrath (250cc), and Fire Power Honda (Team) claimed victory in 2024, but with a new season comes fresh rivalries, intense battles, and the opportunity for new riders to make their mark on a global stage.
Team and rider announcements will be released throughout the year as the pace picks up to the first gate drop in Kuala Lumpur.
For presale ticket access and further details, visit https://wsxchampionship.com/
