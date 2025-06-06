Kuala Lumpur has been announced as the opening race of the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship full calendar reveal. The announcement was made on their official social media page, fimwsx last night. On Oct 18, Stadium Merdeka takes centre stage in the first race of a five-round schedule that will deliver an unprecedented global calendar spanning five continents.

World Supercross’ first-ever race in Malaysia, promoted by Data Sukan Sdn Bhd, will showcase the growing enthusiasm for supercross in Southeast Asia and spotlight the increasing influence of the city on the global stage.

With a dynamic mix of iconic cities and fresh destinations, the 2025 season reaffirms World Supercross’s mission to take world-class supercross to fans across the globe.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the FIM World Supercross Championship to Kuala Lumpur,” said Shamil Yusof, Chief Executive Director of Data Sukan Sdn Bhd.

“It’s a testament to Malaysia’s rising status in global sports and we look forward to providing a thrilling experience for fans, showcasing the vibrant energy of our nation to the world.

“This is also an incredibly exciting period for motorsport lovers in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, with the prestigious 2025 Malaysian Moto Grand Prix following just a week after. It’s a fantastic double-header for the region.”

The hotly anticipated season will kick off in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 18. Following this Malaysian debut, the global spotlight will then turn to Buenos Aires (Nov 8), Vancouver (Nov 15), Gold Coast (Nov 29), and the final showdown in Cape Town at the DHL Stadium on Dec 13th.

“Bringing this race to Kuala Lumpur is a monumental moment for Malaysian sports. As the only Southeast Asian nation to host this prestigious event, we’re incredibly proud to demonstrate our capability to stage world-class competitions,” Shamil added.