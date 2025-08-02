Novak Djokovic invests in French football club Le Mans FC

SERBIAN tennis star Novak Djokovic has taken a stake in French football club Le Mans FC, the newly promoted Ligue 2 side confirmed on Friday.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner is among a group of high-profile investors backing the club.

Former Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen, along with investment firm OutField, are also part of the ownership consortium.

Club president Thierry Gomez welcomed the move, stating, “This new partnership gives us the means to grow responsibly.”

Financial specifics of the deal remain undisclosed. Le Mans FC has seen a remarkable rise, climbing from France’s fifth division in 2016-17 to securing promotion to Ligue 2 last season. - Bernama-DPA