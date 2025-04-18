Business Digitalisation Initiative portal goes ‘live’ in support of MSMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Business Digitalisation Initiative (BDI) portal is now “live”, enabling users to explore a list of potential partners offering support, including access to micro-financing facilities.

“MDEC (Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation) officially launched this platform on April 15, and it is in the process of accepting applications and so on,“ Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo told reporters at the EmpowerHER Digital 2025 programme today.

He said his ministry will provide quarterly updates on the progress of the BDI, which is a RM1.5 billion fund to accelerate digital transformation among micro, small and medium enterprises nationwide.

“We will report how many applications have been received and how many approved, and for those rejected, we will examine the reasons and explore how we can assist those applicants. Even if they don’t initially succeed, we aim to guide them through reapplying or improving their submissions.”

Gobind outlined three key goals behind the initiative.

“First, we want to ensure that everyone understands the potential and power of digital technology. Second, we want to encourage them to use existing platforms to strengthen their businesses. And third, we want to ensure that government and private sector initiatives can be fully optimised to empower entrepreneurs,“ he said.

Gobind noted that Malaysia already has the infrastructure, and it has a large number of entrepreneurs who are ready to make use of it.

“So now the question is, how do we spark a movement, a real shift, so that more people run their businesses using digital tools? That’s what really matters.

“Although he acknowledged that the transition will take time, he is confident that a shift is underway and that more businesses will succeed by embracing digital technology.

“Every business faces different challenges. But I believe digitalisation is something that can support all businesses, regardless of their unique needs.”

Last month, the government launched the BDI to accelerate digital transformation among MSMEs nationwide.

MDEC, under the Digital Ministry, spearheads the initiative and establishes it through strategic public-private partnerships. It involves collaborations with financial institutions, digital banks, peer-to-peer lending platforms and local service providers, aimed at boosting MSMEs’ output and cost-effectiveness.

Gobind said the initiative launched last month is part of efforts to consolidate all existing initiatives. “Many have raised concerns that while they are aware of certain government incentives, they are unsure how to access the available funds and assistance.”

Gobind said, from what it observes today, even payment methods have changed, as most are now digital, using QR codes and similar tools.

“This indicates that many are ready to shift the way they run their businesses.

“When they are given the right explanation and the right support, they understand how digitalisation can truly help them – especially when they are aware of existing funding options – and the result changes their mindset around how business can be done. And that’s what we want to achieve.”