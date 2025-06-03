CelcomDigi inks MoUs with Huawei, ZTE to leverage AI in building future networks

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and ZTE (Malaysia) Corporation Sdn Bhd, reinforcing its commitment to building Malaysia’s future digital network.

These strategic collaborations aim to harness advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation connectivity technologies to provide Malaysians with superior digital experiences, and support the nation’s transformation into a 5G-AI powered digital society.

CelcomDigi and Huawei Malaysia plan to establish an AI-powered fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) network, integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance connectivity experiences for Malaysians while strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure.

The collaboration will look into leveraging Huawei’s latest innovations, such as AI-driven solutions to enable intelligent automation and network optimisation, accelerating the digital transformation of industries; Net5.5G to build high-performance, future-proof IP networks that support the increasing demand for data and low-latency applications and F5.5G to enhance home and fibre connectivity, ensuring ultra-fast, high-capacity broadband for households and businesses.

CelcomDigi and ZTE will collaborate to integrate AI technologies into the company’s telecommunications network infrastructure to enhance connectivity, empower businesses, and support national digital initiatives.

The collaboration allows both parties to explore AI-driven solutions, such as New Calling, an AI-powered communication experience that transforms traditional calls into interactive, intelligent voice and video interactions; Intelligent Deep Packet Inspection to enable smarter network traffic management for improved security, efficiency, and quality of service and Intelligent operations and maintenance to automate network monitoring and maintenance with AI-powered predictive analytics, ensuring seamless connectivity and superior customer experiences.

The MoUs were signed on Wednesday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain by CelcomDigi deputy CEO Albern Murty, Huawei Malaysia CEO Simon Sun and ZTE Malaysia managing director Steven Ge, witnessed by Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching.

Albern said the collaboration with Huawei Malaysia and ZTE marks a step towards building an AI-driven, high-performance digital ecosystem that will benefit consumers, businesses, and the nation.

By integrating AI-powered solutions, he added they look forward to setting new benchmarks for network excellence, strengthening Malaysia’s digital ambitions, and living up to their commitment to be the nation’s most trusted brand, built on a foundation of superior customer experience through a secure, reliable, and future-ready network that Malaysians can depend on.

Sun said, “Huawei Malaysia is evolving beyond just being an ICT solutions provider towards being a collaborative architect of AI-driven networks. By implementing the AI-Powered FMC network with CelcomDigi, we will unlock substantial home and enterprise business value by allowing for a full integration of AI capabilities across all layers of fixed networks and enable FMC business success.”

Ge, meanwhile said by leveraging cutting-edge AI solutions, they aim to enhance network intelligence, elevate user experiences, and empower businesses in their digital transformation journey.

“This partnership reinforces our shared vision of accelerating Malaysia’s shift towards an AI-powered digital economy and positioning the nation as a leading digital hub in the region,” he added.