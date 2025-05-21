PUTRAJAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) will carry out their respective roles in accordance with the provisions of federal and state laws, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today, Abang Johari said both companies are committed to continue to work together in the interests of the country.

“Alhamdulillah, we have been able to resolve the problems that arose and today’s joint declaration brings similarities and a common approach between the federal and state governments, particularly for Petronas and Petros.

“We should work together on oil and gas activities for the benefit of the country and also in accordance with the provisions of federal and state laws,” he said.

Abang Johari also expressed his appreciation to the Prime Minister and the leadership of the federal government who always care about and understand the state’s oil and gas industry.

The federal and state governments have today achieved an understanding on the Petronas and Petros issues via the signing of a joint declaration by the Prime Minister and the Sarawak Premier.

Present at the signing were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sarawak Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi and Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Attorney-General Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar and Sarawak Attorney-General Datuk Saferi Ali.