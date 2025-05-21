KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s ninth Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Ahmadshah Abdullah, who died last night aged 78, was laid to rest at the Kampung Inanam Laut Muslim Cemetery, here, at 2.30 pm today.

Prior to the funeral, Tun Ahmadshah’s body was brought to the State Mosque around 10.30 am for the people to pay their final respects.

Sabah’s 10th Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, state leaders and around 1,000 people performed the funeral prayers, led by Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu@Aziz Jaafar, after the Zohor prayer.

Others included State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, and Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Ariffin Mohd Arif, as well as other state leaders, family members, relatives and acquaintances.

Tun Juhar, Hajiji and other leaders, along with members of the public, had earlier paid their last respects to the former Governor.

Ahmadshah died at a private hospital here at 8.45 pm yesterday. His passing was confirmed by Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong in a statement.

Born on Dec 9, 1946, in Kampung Inanam, Ahmadshah is survived by four children. His wife, Toh Puan Dayang Masuyah Awang Japar, died in 2020.

Ahmadshah was sworn in as the ninth Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah on Jan 1, 2003, and served for four years before being reappointed for a second term from Jan 1, 2007 to Dec 31, 2010.

He held a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Indiana State University, and was a former civil servant, with his last position being Deputy State Secretary of Sabah before retiring on Dec 9, 2002.