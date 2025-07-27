CelcomDigi rolls out AI-driven cybersecurity solutions

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd has launched a range of artificial intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions to help large enterprises across industries build higher resilience against evolving digital threats.

The always-on services enable real-time threat prediction, detection, response and recovery across three core areas – managed security services, strategy and assessment, and infrastructure security.

The solutions are certified by the National Cyber Security Agency, aligned with the National Cyber Security Agency framework and backed by more than 150 security experts and global partners.

CelcomDigi chief enterprise business officer Afizulazha Abdullah said, “Robust end-to-end cyber security architecture is critical in today’s age. With data breaches in Malaysia rising 29% in Q1 2025, predictive and adaptive security strategies are at the forefront of safeguarding operations, protecting customer trust, and ensuring business continuity. Our

mission is to ensure businesses are equipped with effective, reliable solutions to counter evolving digital threats.”

The solutions were unveiled during an exclusive cyber threat simulation session attended by C-suite leaders from key industries.

As cyber threats become more targeted and complex, CelcomDigi’s managed security services help businesses detect, respond to and defend against sophisticated attacks, all while maintaining business continuity through its 24/7 Security Operations Centre. Key capabilities include security awareness and preparedness; managed detection and response; vulnerability management, penetration testing, threat intelligence, and offensive security.

CelcomDigi’s strategy and assessment service enables businesses to strengthen their cyber defence with expert consultation and advisory support. Enterprises start with an assessment of their current security architecture and readiness for potential breaches, followed by tailored guidance on the right security strategies and end-to-end implementation support. This allows businesses to be empowered to make smarter and more informed security decisions suited to their needs.

To complement this, CelcomDigi’s infrastructure security solutions equip businesses with the right tools and technology to address vulnerabilities and secure their digital environment.

With a layered approach that combines proactive and reactive defences, the offering includes data centre and cloud security, cyber security hardware, firewalls and threat management, identity and access control, DDoS protection, internet and web security, as well as endpoint, mobile and email security, ensuring businesses remain secure and future ready.

The exclusive cyber threat simulation session was held in partnership with Axiata Cyber Fusion Centre and Bridgenet Solutions to prepare business leaders with proactive strategies to strengthen their organisations’ digital defences. The immersive experience provided first-hand insight into how cyber threats can disrupt operations and damage reputations. Participants observed real-time threat monitoring and response, with a live cyberattack simulation that made clear why businesses need to be ready.

The programme also featured a roundtable to address real-world cyber security challenges, from sector-specific vulnerabilities and readiness gaps to the pressing need for coordinated response strategies. The discussion brought together industry experts to exchange insights, share best practices, and explore practical approaches to strengthening cyber resilience across enterprise environments.

CelcomDigi’s latest cybersecurity solutions for large enterprises build on its broader offerings for businesses of all sizes. This, the company said, reflects its commitment to advancing enterprise digitalisation and helping organisations stay secure, competitive and future-ready in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.