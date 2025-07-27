Passenger plane evacuated in Denver after brake fire incident

WASHINGTON: Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight were forced to evacuate onto the runway at Denver International Airport after a brake fire erupted just before takeoff.

The airline confirmed all 173 passengers and six crew members exited safely, though one person sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The incident occurred on Saturday as Flight 3023, bound for Miami, accelerated for departure.

“The aircraft experienced a mechanical issue,“ American Airlines stated, attributing the fire to blown tyres and excessive braking.

Denver firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Videos circulating on social media showed passengers sliding down emergency exits as smoke rose from the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

One clip captured a man carrying a child while stumbling after landing on the tarmac.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the crew reported a “possible landing gear incident” around 2:45 pm.

An investigation is underway.

This marks the second aviation scare in two days, following a Southwest Airlines flight that abruptly descended to avoid a mid-air collision near Las Vegas.

Recent months have seen multiple safety concerns, including a fatal January crash near Washington involving a commercial plane and military helicopter.

The FAA, facing criticism over outdated air traffic systems and staffing shortages, has cut hundreds of jobs under government workforce reductions. – AFP