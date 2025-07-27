UN aid chief welcomes Gaza humanitarian pauses amid crisis

GENEVA: The United Nations’ aid chief has welcomed Israel’s decision to establish secure land routes into Gaza for humanitarian convoys, calling it a critical step to alleviate the worsening crisis.

UN emergency relief coordinator Tom Fletcher confirmed the development, stating that teams on the ground will maximise efforts to reach those in desperate need.

“Welcome announcement of humanitarian pauses in Gaza to allow our aid through,“ Fletcher posted on social media platform X.

“In contact with our teams on the ground who will do all we can to reach as many starving people as we can in this window.”

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had earlier warned of catastrophic conditions in Gaza, with famine risks intensifying.

“The starvation crisis is deepening,“ OCHA stated, highlighting that malnutrition increases vulnerability to deadly diseases.

The agency stressed that current aid deliveries remain insufficient to meet overwhelming needs.

OCHA confirmed readiness to scale up operations if Israel eases restrictions.

“If Israel opens the crossings, lets fuel and equipment in, and allows humanitarian staff to operate safely, the UN will accelerate the delivery of food aid, health services, clean water and waste management, nutrition supplies, and shelter materials,“ it said.

Recent coordination challenges were also detailed, with only five out of 15 planned humanitarian missions proceeding unhindered last week.

OCHA has prepared an emergency aid delivery plan should a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas materialise. – AFP