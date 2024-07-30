CelcomDigi, U Mobile and ZTE to debut 5G-Advanced in live telecast of Sukan 2024 opening

PETALING JAYA: In a significant move to accelerate the adoption and application of 5G Advanced (5G-A) technology, CelcomDigi Bhd, U Mobile Sdn Bhd and ZTE Corporation have teamed up to present the nation’s first-ever live broadcast powered by 5G-A at Sukan Malaysia 2024 (Sukma 2024) to viewers across Malaysia.

The trio will deploy 5G-A for a live broadcast of Sukma 2024’s opening ceremony, which will take place on Aug 17 at Stadium Sarawak in Kuching, through Radio Televisyen Malaysia. The groundbreaking initiative aims to showcase how 5G-A’s ultra-low latency and high throughput will enable more dynamic and efficient live broadcast at a major scale.

CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said, “We believe in partnerships and industry collaboration, and working with U Mobile and ZTE on this project benefits all parties, especially the state and the rakyat. As the largest mobile network operator, our partnerships with multitudes of global technology companies help bring the latest 5G-AI technology to Malaysia, further strengthening our commitment in building and growing Malaysia’s 5G ecosystem. We continue to drive deployment, development, and adoption of 5G and 5G-A technology, leveraging our wide network footprint and strong foundation of 5G-ready sites, as we double down on our efforts in enabling the nation’s transformation into a 5G-AI powered digital society.”

Meanwhile, U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck said, “In line with our vision to be Malaysia’s favourite digital services partner, U Mobile is delighted to collaborate with industry partner CelcomDigi and technology partner ZTE to further accelerate the adoption of 5G-Advanced technology. This collaboration marks a pivotal step towards enhancing digital connectivity and services across industries in Malaysia and sets a new benchmark for 5G-A technology applications and experience.”

ZTE Malaysia managing director, Steven Ge said, “ZTE’s dedication to innovation is reflected through our 5G and 5G-A use cases where, together with our partners, we are achieving milestone performances. We are excited to bring more exciting use cases as we tailor our solutions to meet the unique demands of Malaysia’s 5G strategy and beyond.”

The public is invited to see first-hand how it all works at the 5G-A Pavilion at Stadium Sarawak, hosted by CelcomDigi, U Mobile and ZTE; or from wherever they are catching the Sukma 2024 opening ceremony. The 5G-A live broadcast is also made possible with support from Sarawak Digital Economy Corporate Bhd for the provision of fibre backhaul.