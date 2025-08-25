Centexs, Huawei Malaysia launch Cenhua 2.0 to boost Sarawak graduates’ employability

PETALING JAYA: The Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak Sdn Bhd (Centexs) and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) have partnered in technology training, innovation and talent development with the launch of Cenhua 2.0, aimed at expanding technology skills, fostering innovation and equipping Sarawak’s workforce for the demands of a fast-evolving Asean digital economy.

Launched under a newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), Cenhua 2.0 will carry out joint industry-based certification courses in emerging technologies including artificial intelligence (AI); work on the development of academic content that integrates industry case studies; and explore the application of AI on Centexs’ organisational data.

The collaboration will also explore the rollout of Huawei’s Digital Leadership Excellence Programme in Sarawak to empower the state’s digital leaders with first-hand exposure to global technology best practices, helping them compete and collaborate on both regional and global stages in an increasingly digital and AI-driven economy.

Huawei will also work with Centexs to provide dedicated mentorship for trainees and graduates through the Centexs Invention and Innovation Centre alongside targeted initiatives to strengthen graduate employability and facilitate job placement opportunities.

“We are taking this partnership to the next level,” said Centexs CEO Datuk Syeed Mohd Hussien Wan Abd Rahman. “With Huawei, we are going deeper into areas like data centres and how to create another Large Language Model for Malaysia.

“We have worked with Huawei for the past seven years under ‘Cenhua’, a name which means moving upwards together. Today’s signing marks the start of Cenhua 2.0, expanding from Sarawak and Malaysia into Asean. We will rely on Huawei’s advice on which country to start with, but I am open to working with any that need us. Many Asean countries already view Malaysia as a model, so now is the right time to act.”

He added that this next chapter is also about embedding AI into every facet of Centexs’ 104 training programmes covering 10 industries, from deep technical skills like data centre engineering, algorithms and datasets to practical AI tools.

Huawei Malaysia CEO Simon Sun said the company remains committed to supporting Sarawak’s vision for a competitive and inclusive digital economy, with Cenhua 2.0 directly supporting these objectives.

“The future is about collaboration, innovation and continuous learning. By combining Huawei’s global technology expertise with Centexs’ strong local foundation, we can deliver programmes that empower talent, promote innovation and create long-term economic value,” he said.

The MoU marks the latest step in the Centexs–Huawei partnership, which began in 2017 when Cenhua was established to deliver industry-relevant information and communications technology training and expand broadband connectivity in Sarawak.

The MoU signing ceremony was held during the Asean AI Summit 2025, with Syeed Mohd Hussien representing Centexs and director of Malaysia Sarawak Business Department Wan Wei representing Huawei Malaysia. The signing was witnessed by Centexs chief academic officer of the aerospace, digital and green energy academy Dr Dayang Hanani Abang Ibrahim and Sun.