CGS , CGS International sign pacts for Asean-China business partnerships at Asean Business Forum 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd (CGS) and CGS International Securities Group signed five strategic memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and one letter of intent (LoI), with top corporations, development partners and investment managers across Asean and China on May 29.

These landmark agreements were signed at the inaugural Asean Business Forum 2025 (ABF2025) and witnessed by Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid on behalf of Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) executive chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi, Asean Business Advisory Council (Asean-BAC) Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Nazir Razak and CGS chairman Wang Sheng.

They aim to promote the growth of the Asean region as an integrated and cohesive regional economic powerhouse, deepen cross-border collaboration and accelerate capital flows across high-growth sectors.

The signings reflect growing confidence in Asean’s long-term growth prospects and the role of Malaysia – under its Asean chairmanship – to facilitate China-Asean and intra-Asean business and capital flows.

Spanning access, private equity and investment in solutions for technology, healthcare, industrial development, investment promotion and wealth management family-office facilitation, the agreements reflect CGS and CGS International’s broader mission and capability to bridge capital and opportunities within the region.

These signings also build on their commitment made during the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone Partners’ Dialogue on May 19, where CGS International committed to a target of RM6 billion – comprising RM3 billion in facilitation of foreign direct investment within three years and RM3 billion in assets under management in the establishment of single family office ventures.

The signing parties and scope of partnerships of the LoI and the MoUs signed by CGS and CGS International include:

• LoI for China-Asean Investment Programme – Establish a private equity fund to invest in high growth sectors such as healthcare/medical devices, semiconductor, advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, agriculture/food security and consumers throughout Asean with Malaysia as a key regional anchor and to facilitate the transfer of industry knowledge and technology from China to Asean.

• MoU with Mida to jointly promote Malaysia as an investment hub, support investor facilitation and collaborate on fundraising, business matching and supply chain development for high-value industries.

• MoU with Fullgoal Asset Management (HK) Limited (Fullgoal HK) and Bursa Malaysia Bhd. Fullgoal HK and CGS International will jointly list exchange-traded funds on Bursa Malaysia, with the aim to provide Malaysian investors with access to a wider range of investment options, and exposure to global markets.

• MoU with GL Capital Management Limited to jintly establish a closed-end private equity fund dedicated to healthcare/medical devices sector in Asean to tap its high growth opportunities.

• MoU with OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd to jointly facilitate China and Asean trade and investment flows by supporting regional clients with banking, treasury and investment banking services.

• MoU with Zhongguancun International Holding Limited (Hong Kong) to facilitate the entry of Chinese companies in the sectors of advanced manufacturing, digital technology, food security and healthcare, into the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and selected Malaysian industrial parks.

CGS International Group CEO Carol Fong, said: “These signings are more than just intents and agreements – they signify our strong confidence in the investment and growth potential of Asean and Malaysia. CGS International is proud to play the role of connector and catalyst, and to leverage our wider Asean presence and Chinese parentage to help our clients and partners accelerate cross-border strategic collaborations, capital and talent mobility for business growth.”

ABF2025 was co-organised with Asean-BAC Malaysia and Mida, supported by partners MBSB and OCBC Malaysia. The forum was held in conjunction with the 46th Asean Summit 2025 and Sean-GCC+China Summit 2025. Over 500 regional policymakers, investors and corporate leaders attended the full-day event which featured strategic panels, high-level keynotes, and closed-door business matchmaking.