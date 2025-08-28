Chin Hin Property posts 62% PBT growth, RM1.06b sales in FY25

KUALA LUMPUR: Chin Hin Group Property Bhd, a leading Malaysian property developer, posted a profit before tax (PBT) that surged 62% year-on-year to RM41.4 million in 6M ended June 30, 2025 (FY25), compared to RM25.6 million in the same period last year, while Group revenue expanded 34% to RM417.8 million, reflecting strong sales momentum across multiple projects and improved execution.

The property development segment also achieved sales of RM925 million as at June 2025, up more than 300% compared to RM290 million in the same period last year.

As of August 26, 2025, year-to-date sales totalled RM1.06 billion, while unbilled sales reached RM2.2 billion, ensuring a solid earnings pipeline going forward.

In the first half of FY25, the property development segment recorded a substantial revenue increase to RM371.4 million from RM73.7 million in 6M FY24, driven by stronger sales from ongoing projects such as Quaver, Ayanna, Avantro, Crown, Andalan, Dawn, and Aricia.

Segment PBT also improved markedly to RM43.2 million, supported by higher profit recognition in line with site progress.

Meanwhile, revenue from the commercial vehicles and bodyworks segment rose to RM46.4 million compared to RM29.3 million a year earlier, with PBT edging up slightly to RM0.64 million from RM0.59 million.

The construction segment, however, recorded no contribution following the division’s disposal in November 2024.

Group CEO of the property development division Chang Tze Yoong said the group’s strong six-month results underscore the momentum in its property development business.

“The turnaround of this segment highlights the strength of our project pipeline and execution capabilities.

“With the proposed disposal of our commercial vehicle division, we are sharpening our focus on residential development while enhancing our financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities in key markets,“ he said in a statement.

On August 14 2025, the group announced the disposal of its commercial vehicles division for a total cash consideration of RM74 million.

This strategic move will enable the group to fully exit non-core legacy businesses that fall outside the Chin Hin ecosystem, while reinforcing its financial strength, liquidity, and ability to fund growth.

The proceeds will be allocated towards landbank acquisitions in high-growth corridors such as Klang Valley, funding of ongoing projects, and other opportunities aligned with the group’s long-term strategy.

The group will now focus solely on residential property development, with an emphasis on delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven, and sustainable homes that appeal to Malaysia’s new generation of homebuyers.