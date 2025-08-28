VAT 69 veteran recalls painful loss of comrades in fight against communists

MARANG: Former first-batch VAT 69 commando Che Yak @ Embong Ngah, 77, recalls the painful loss of two close friends in battles against communist insurgents thirty-five years ago.

Che Yak, affectionately known as Pok Yak, began his service to the nation after joining the Police Field Force, now known as the General Operations Force, on June 8, 1968.

He was selected to join VAT 69 just three months into training and deployed to Sibu, Sarawak, for his first operation against communists from the North Kalimantan People’s Army.

“In Sarawak, the thirty-member VAT 69 team joined forces with the Sarawak Border Scouts, made up of Iban fighters, to counter the communist threat,” he said.

“Within days in the jungle, our team was ambushed by about sixty communists, who were notorious for their practice of slaughtering enemies.”

Che Yak expressed gratitude that all team members survived that initial ambush despite the overwhelming odds.

He recently went viral on social media for his daily routine of walking more than ten kilometres along Marang beaches while collecting trash.

Originally from Kampung Duyong Besar in Kuala Terengganu, he vividly remembers the day his friend Rizuan was shot dead by communists in Hulu Kinta, Perak.

Another comrade, ASP Zamri, died after stepping on a landmine planted by communists in Sungai Siput, Perak.

“Rizuan was my best friend, while ASP Zamri was the officer I was closest to,” Che Yak shared emotionally.

“We went on many operations together throughout my service.”

He participated in dozens of operations against communists before appendicitis forced him to leave VAT 69 in 1972.

“I only served about three years with VAT 69 before I was reassigned to the VAT 69 Armament Unit because of appendicitis,” he explained.

“To serve in VAT 69, one must be truly fit and strong, as the duties are extremely heavy and challenging.”

Che Yak retired as a Sergeant Major at the Terengganu police contingent headquarters on February 1, 2004.

He received several medals for exemplary service, including the Pingat Pangkuan Negara, Bentara Pasukan Polis and Jasa Pahlawan Negara.

“My message for today’s generation is to always be ready to defend the country, and never let it fall into foreign hands,” he stated firmly.

“The independence we enjoy today is the result of the sweat, blood, and tears of the nation’s fighters.” – Bernama