Malaysia passes Government Procurement Bill 2025 to boost financial governance

KUALA LUMPUR: The Government Procurement Bill 2025 represents the initial phase of comprehensive financial administration and governance reforms according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

This legislative achievement does not signify the conclusion of the MADANI Government’s broader reform agenda.

“Alhamdulillah. With the support of 125 votes, the Government Procurement Bill 2025 has been passed in the Dewan Rakyat today. This is not the end of our struggle for reform.

“The drafting of this Bill is merely the preface to the change we aspire to, ensuring that every sen of the nation’s revenue is spent prudently and with integrity, in order to elevate Malaysia’s standing,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The legislation establishes clear obligations, responsibilities, governance standards and transparency requirements for all government procurement activities.

It additionally provides for the creation of a Government Procurement Appeal Tribunal alongside other related provisions.

The bill passed through a bloc vote that recorded 125 members of parliament in favour, 63 against, one abstention and 32 absent.

Anwar characterised this legislation as a significant reform that previous administrations had either avoided or been unwilling to implement.

The Finance Minister explained that the new law strengthens checks and balances by permitting procurement decisions to be challenged through a Review Panel and independent Procurement Appeals Tribunal.

It introduces punitive measures for non-compliance within procurement processes without granting exemptions to any officials including the Finance Minister. – Bernama