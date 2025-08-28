Malaysian Parliament passes 19 bills and 13MP motion in latest session

KUALA LUMPUR: The Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament concluded today after passing nineteen bills and approving the motion on the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul confirmed the approval of additional motions including the Auditor-General’s Report 2/2025 and the 2023 Human Rights Commission of Malaysia Report.

The session also featured three ministerial explanations and four explanations by Special Select Committees that were formally tabled.

Parliament passed significant amendments to the Standing Orders to strengthen executive accountability to the Dewan Rakyat.

Special Select Committees were elevated to the status of Permanent Select Committees as part of these parliamentary reforms.

Johari expressed optimism about Malaysia’s participation in the upcoming 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly General Assembly from September 17 to 22.

He described the AIPA General Assembly as an ideal platform for regional parliamentarians to share knowledge and best practices.

“This gathering will strengthen regional cooperation, particularly in the legislative field,“ he stated.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting was formally adjourned sine die following the conclusion of all scheduled business. – Bernama