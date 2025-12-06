Chin Hin to procure AAC machinery from Shanghai-listed Jiangsu Teeyer for its third manufacturing plant

KUALA LUMPUR: Leading integrated builder conglomerate Chin Hin Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Starken AAC Sdn Bhd (SAAC), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jiangsu Teeyer Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd, a leading global provider of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) production systems listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The MoU marks Chin Hin’s strategic expansion into its third AAC manufacturing facility, which is set to be situated adjacent to the group’s existing factory in Serendah, Selangor.

Scheduled for full production by May 31, 2026, the new facility will significantly elevate the group’s production capabilities by adding a capacity of over 1,000,000 cubic meters per year.

Chin Hin group CEO for building materials division Ng Wai Luen said this strategic partnership with Jiangsu Teeyer is a significant milestone for Chin Hin, as it substantially enhances production capabilities and strengthens its competitive edge in the market.

“Jiangsu Teeyer’s extensive global experience and technological expertise align perfectly with our growth strategy to meet rising demand for sustainable, high-quality building materials in Malaysia and beyond,” he said in a statement.

Jiangsu Teeyer, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, has a market capitalisation of approximately RM2.3 billion.

The company is globally acclaimed for its expertise in AAC production systems.

With over 35 years in the industry and having exported nearly 150 production lines to more than 20 countries, Jiangsu Teeyer is recognised for pioneering technological advancements, such as the MES system for precise production management and being the first Chinese company to localise AAC cutting machinery.

Currently, Chin Hin’s two existing AAC plants have a combined production capacity of approximately 1,200,000 cubic meters.

With the addition of this third facility, the group’s total AAC production capacity will rise to over 2,200,000 cubic meters annually, further consolidating its leadership in the building materials industry.

Chin Hin continues its commitment to innovation and sustainable growth, reinforcing its leadership position in Malaysia’s integrated building materials industry.

This collaboration aligns with Chin Hin’s ongoing efforts to invest in advanced manufacturing capabilities, driving operational efficiency, and responding to the increasing market demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.