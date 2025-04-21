Citi officially opens new office building in Penang

KUALA LUMPUR: Citi Malaysia officially launched Citi Transaction Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd (CTSM Penang) new office in Sunshine Tower at Sunshine Central, Air Itam, Penang.

This strategic move reinforces Citi’s long-standing presence and continued commitment to Malaysia.

More than 1,000 colleagues have moved into this new workspace, which reflects the franchise’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

In his welcoming remarks, Citi Asia South Cluster and Banking head Amol Gupte said the bank’s new office in Sunshine Tower is a critical solution centre for Citi, handling more than 100 million transactions annually and supporting complex banking processes for more than 50 countries.

“This office launch reaffirms Citi’s commitment to the growth of the financial landscape in Penang,” he said.

The event was officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and attended by senior leadership from Citi, including Amol Gupte and Citi Malaysia CEO Vikram Singh.

The event was also attended by InvestPenang CEO Datuk Loo Lee Lian and Suiwah Corporation Bhd managing director Datuk Hwang Thean Long.

Citi has been a leader in transaction processing in Malaysia since setting up Citi Solutions Centre (CSC), a global processing centre in Penang in 1993 and the establishment of a second centre in Kuala Lumpur in 2007.

These centres, which are part of the global CSC network, help build scale and capacity for growth, and establish processing standards.

With almost 4,000 employees, Citi has a full-service franchise on the ground that spans corporate banking, commercial banking, treasury and trade, markets and securities services, as well as transaction services via the CSC.

Through its institutional business, Citi has a physical presence in 94 countries, local trading desks in over 80 markets, and a custody network in over 100 markets around the world, of which 63 are proprietary to Citi.