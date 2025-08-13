Henry Gurney Schools achieve 100% SPM pass rate in 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: All 59 inmates from Henry Gurney Schools who sat for the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination achieved a 100% pass rate. Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah revealed that 40% of them scored at least one A.

He credited the success to coordinated efforts by school authorities and teaching staff. Targeted academic intervention and rehabilitation programmes played a key role in shaping positive character among inmates.

As of July 9, 655 inmates were undergoing rehabilitation across four Henry Gurney Schools nationwide. The Telok Mas facility in Melaka housed 412 inmates, while Keningau in Sabah had 92.

Puncak Borneo in Sarawak accommodated 142 inmates, and Kota Kinabalu’s school in Sabah had nine female inmates.

Beyond academics, 153 inmates completed Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses under the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) framework by June 30.

Shamsul Anuar emphasised that these programmes align with rehabilitation goals. They aim to give young offenders a second chance to reintegrate as responsible and productive individuals.

He responded to Zakri Hassan (PN-Kangar) during a Dewan Rakyat session, addressing queries about student numbers and educational success.

The Prisons Department also provides counselling through correctional guidance modules. Guidance counsellors and psychology officers help inmates unlock their potential. - Bernama