Unemployed man charged with father’s murder in Kuala Krai

KUALA KRAI: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of his father.

Narosman Othman, 39, did not enter a plea as murder cases are under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

He is accused of killing Othman Jusoh, 74, at a house in Kampung Kuala Gris between 6 am and 6.30 am on Aug 6.

The charge falls under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Magistrate Amal Razim Alias set Sept 10 for mention and ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the accused.

Narosman, who was unrepresented, will be sent to Tanjung Rambutan Hospital in Perak for assessment.

Earlier reports revealed the victim was found dead in his kitchen with severe head injuries.

The injuries were believed to have been caused by a blunt object, leading to death at the scene. - Bernama