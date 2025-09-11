Barry Callebaut and Maersk open one of the largest cocoa bean warehouses in Asia

JOHOR BHARU: Barry Callebaut Group, a manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa solutions, and A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk), an integrated logistics company, opened their Built-To-Suit cocoa bean warehouse in Pasir Gudang here.

The two companies had entered into a decade-long partnership in 2023 to build and operate this facility.

This is the first multi-storey ramp-up facility in Pasir Gudang, built specifically to store cocoa beans.

“This new facility is aligned with the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, and the Malaysian Cocoa Board national agenda, to strengthen the Agri-commodity sector in this region. It is to sustain our momentum, boosting competitiveness, and reinforcing Malaysia’s stature on the global cocoa map,” said Malaysian Cocoa Board director-general Datuk Dr. Ramle Kasin.

The facility will serve as a key storage hub for cocoa beans sourced from around the world, including Africa, Latin America, and Asia, supporting the growth ambition of Barry Callebaut to satisfy customers requirements across Asia and beyond.

“This facility is a game-changer for our supply chain in Asia Pacific,” said Barry Callebaut global cocoa president Alain Freymond.

“In today’s environment, where managing the cocoa value chain has become more critical than ever, it gives us greater control over bean quality and enhances our ability to serve customers across the region with speed and precision.

“Our partnership with Maersk continues to grow, and this warehouse reflects our shared commitment to building a resilient and

future-ready logistics network.”

Since 2022, Maersk has supported Barry Callebaut’s supply chain from cocoa-growing origins globally to processing sites in Asia Pacific through integrated ocean and landside logistics services.