Domestic aerospace industry flying high

KUALA LUMPUR: The domestic aerospace industry has recorded a 116% in revenue, amounting to RM25.1 billion in 2024, since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, gaining positive momentum in terms of new investments and business expansions.

These investments are from Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn Bhd (CTRM), a subsidiary of DRB Hicom Bhd, Sime Darby Bhd’s (Sime) unit, Sime UMW Aerospace, Asia Digital Engineering, MAB Engineering, Base Maintenance Malaysia, Collins Aerospace, GE Aerospace, Airbus, Boeing and HS Aerosystems.

The National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (Naico Malaysia) CEO Prof. Shamsul Kamar Abu Samah said yesterday these investments are not isolated stories but proof that Malaysia is a trusted partner in the global aerospace supply chain.

“To industry, we urge continued investment in technology and the upskilling of the workforce. To academia, we call on you to keep producing talent that not only meets but exceeds global standards.

“And to our government partners, let us remain steadfast in ensuring long-term policy consistency – for aerospace is not built in years, but in decades,” he told delegates at the Naico Malaysia 10 Year Anniversary celebration.

Shamsul said that, as the third phase of Blueprint 2030 implementation is underway, coupled with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, Naico Malaysia anticipates that more opportunities will arise from the main aerospace activities, namely aerospace manufacturing and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO).

“In addition, the New Space Economy and Low Altitude Economy, which consist of Drone Services and Advanced Air Mobility activities will emerge as the new source of business activities not only for Malaysia but also for the Southeast Asian region.

“The recent announcement of the 13th Malaysia Plan highlighted specific initiatives to develop further unmanned aerial systems and the advanced air mobility sub-sector, including the development of an unmanned valley ecosystem in Malaysia,” Shamsul said

“Naico Malaysia, with the support of relevant agencies, academia and industry players, is ready to spearhead this emerging business.”

Meanwhile, Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz explained that the two key government policies guiding the sector – the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) and the Malaysia Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030 (MAIB 2030) – have placed the country on track to achieve its aerospace ambitions.

“The journey of the past decade validates the strength of our strategic planning. From the launch of MAIB 2030 in 2015 to our industrial reform agenda via NIMP 2030, launched just two years ago, our clear policies have continued to attract investments in this sector, reinforcing its credibility and sustaining its growth momentum.

“The MAIB 2030 specifically targets to achieve self-reliance and a larger market dominance in aerospace component manufacturing as well as MRO excellence within the region and globally,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said Malaysia’s aerospace landscape has been significantly reshaped in recent years by a wave of new investments.

Notable developments include the expansion of Airbus and Boeing’s operations in the country.

CTRM, under DRB-Hicom, continues its leadership in composite manufacturing and further strengthens its role through the acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems Malaysia.

The establishment of China’s HS Aerosystems, a key manufacturer of high-value aero-parts, and Nafco’s investment in a new US$40 million (RM169 million) precision fastener and machining facility in Seremban, which reinforces Malaysia’s position within Tier-2 global supply chains.

“All these reflect the confidence of both foreign and domestic investors in Malaysia’s growing capabilities as a hub for advanced, high-value aerospace manufacturing in

Asia-Pacific,” Tengku Zaful said.

The minister said that for the MRO sector, significant capabilities have been bolstered by a series of major developments.

These include the opening of Asia Digital Engineering’s 14-bay hangar at KLIA Aeropolis, the launch of Singapore Airlines Engineering Company’s tate-of-the-art hangar facility in Malaysia and the establishment of Airfoil Services Sdn Bhd’s world-first

Rolls-Royce turbine blade repair facility.

Further new developments include the opening of Aircraft Propeller Service’s first Asia-Pacific specialised MRO facility in Shah Alam, and GE Aerospace’s announced expansion in Subang.

“All these developments show how our clear policies and disciplined execution of strategies have developed Malaysia’s ability to compete not only in manufacturing and MRO, but also at the highest level – in advanced engineering design and research,” he said.