Columbia Asia expands services and tech

PETALING JAYA: Columbia Asia is setting sights on a new benchmark in private healthcare delivery in Malaysia, with a focus on data-driven expansion, cutting-edge technology and patient-centric services.

Regional CEO Tom Lim (pic) said the healthcare provider is evolving to serve rapidly growing communities and the private hospital is adapting its care model for long-term national impact.

“Building on the momentum from 2024, Columbia Asia is intensifying efforts in 2025 with major expansions across its hospital network. A highlight is the upcoming launch of Columbia Asia Hospital, Batu Kawan in Penang, which will be the group’s 13th hospital in Malaysia.

“The new facility will serve the fast-developing township of Bandar Cassia, home to a growing population, industrial activity, and international interest in medical tourism.

“This is a community that is expanding quickly but lacks comprehensive private healthcare. We saw a clear opportunity to fill that gap with a hospital designed around accessibility, affordability, and local partnerships,” he told SunBiz.

Simultaneously, he noted that Columbia Asia is expanding its Cheras hospital to increase its capacity and introduce broader service offerings, further strengthening its position in the Klang Valley.

“Columbia Asia takes a multi-factorial approach when determining where to expand. We evaluate demographic trends, infrastructure readiness, and gaps in healthcare accessibility, using government and public data to design each hospital’s core services.

“We are not just building hospitals, we study the communities that we are meant to serve. Every location is chosen for its potential impact, and every hospital is tailored to meet unique local health needs.”

Furthermore, he said Columbia Asia continues to strengthen healthcare technology with the ongoing enhancement of its proprietary Hospital Information System (HIS), CARE21.

“Originally introduced in 2007 as one of Malaysia’s first paperless systems in private healthcare, it is now being upgraded to Modern CARE21.

“This upgrade is central to how we deliver care, streamlining operations, reducing paperwork, and enabling faster decision-making across departments,” Lim noted.

He said the hospital also leverages electronic medical records, mobile engagement apps, and telemedicine platforms to improve care coordination and patient accessibility, adding that these tools have been especially beneficial for chronic disease management, allowing patients to consult doctors and manage their conditions remotely.

Recognising the shift toward preventive and personalised healthcare, Lim highlighted that Columbia Asia has launched its Health Transformation Programme (HTP), a lifestyle-oriented wellness initiative focused on behaviour modification.

“We are also rolling out a Prediabetic Care Programme designed to offer long-term, multidisciplinary care to patients at risk of chronic illnesses.

“We are moving beyond traditional treatment to empowering patients to manage their health proactively. This is how we create better, longer-lasting health outcomes,” he said.

As urban areas grow and new townships take shape, he noted that Columbia Asia’s approach continues to be rooted in accessibility.

“Each hospital is designed for easy navigation, clustered services, and affordability.”