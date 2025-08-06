IPOH: A man died while taking part in a slaughtering activity in conjunction with Aidiladha at Kampung Sungai Rumput, Kampung Sitiawan, near Lumut yesterday.

The victim, Radzuan Nanyan, 50, is believed to have collapsed on a field where the sacrificial ritual was being carried out.

Manjung police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman stated that the incident was reported at 12.30 pm.

“The victim was pronounced dead at Manjung Hospital, and a post-mortem confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack,” he said in a statement today.

Hasbullah said police classified the case as sudden death.