M’sia to champion biodiversity, climate resilience at COP30

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is set to take a leading role in championing biodiversity conservation and climate resilience at COP30 2025 in Belém, Brazil, as it builds on the momentum from COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) said, with climate change posing an ever-growing threat to ecosystems and vulnerable communities, Malaysia is stepping up its commitment to regional collaboration, climate finance and sustainable development.

“Despite contributing just 0.8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Malaysia has remained steadfast in upholding the Paris Agreement at a time when some global players have stepped back.

“The country views climate action as a moral and environmental responsibility, rather than a political issue, and has consistently sought to lead by example in global climate negotiations,” NRES said in a statement.

NRES said, at COP29, Malaysia actively engaged in discussions to push for bold climate action, championing policies that ensure fair financial support for developing nations.

“One of the major outcomes Malaysia welcomed was the establishment of a new global climate finance target of US$300 billion annually until 2035.

“The country also played a key role in the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund, ensuring that financial aid reaches the most vulnerable nations struggling with climate-related disasters.

“Malaysian negotiators were instrumental in advocating for equitable resource distribution, pressing developed countries to fulfil their financial obligations,” they said.

As Asean Chair in 2025, NRES highlighted that Malaysia is prioritising stronger regional cooperation in tackling climate change.

“At COP29, the country played a central role in advancing the Asean Common Carbon Framework, an initiative aimed at fostering low-carbon economies and sustainable energy transitions across Southeast Asia.

“This framework is expected to lay the groundwork for a more coordinated regional response to climate challenges,” they added.

Additionally, NRES remarked that Malaysia is pushing forward with a series of ambitious climate policies domestically.

“The government is finalising the National Climate Change Bill, which will establish a strong legal framework for sustainability initiatives.

“At the same time, Malaysia is preparing its third revision of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0), setting more ambitious targets to align with its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” NRES said.

They said a key priority for Malaysia at COP30 will be biodiversity conservation, recognising that protecting ecosystems is crucial for climate resilience.

“As one of the world’s most biodiverse nations, Malaysia will use the global climate summit to push for stronger commitments to safeguard natural habitats, combat deforestation, and promote nature-based solutions to climate change,” they added.

To further strengthen its climate resilience efforts, NRES noted that Malaysia is implementing the National Adaptation Plan (MyNAP), which is supported by the Green Climate Fund, an entity under the UN’s Financial Mechanism.

“This plan focuses on addressing climate vulnerabilities, particularly in areas affected by flooding, coastal erosion, and extreme weather events,” they said.

NRES highlighted that Malaysia is also setting its sights on becoming a leader in carbon trading, with the development of the National Carbon Market Policy.

“This initiative aims to operationalise Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, enabling Malaysia to establish a compliance-based carbon market that aligns economic growth with emissions reductions.

“By doing so, Malaysia hopes to attract green investments and position itself as a key player in sustainable finance,” they remarked.

Looking ahead to COP30, NRES noted that Malaysia will present the Asean Joint Statement on Climate Change, further strengthening the region’s position in global climate negotiations.

“Additionally, the country is spearheading efforts to develop the Southeast Asia Alliance (Group Sea) - a new negotiation bloc that will amplify Asean’s collective voice on climate policies.

“These initiatives underscore Malaysia’s commitment to ensuring Asean nations are not left behind in the global shift toward sustainability.

“At COP30, Malaysia will also continue advocating for climate finance mechanisms that support developing nations, particularly within Asean.

“The country will also push for stronger public-private partnerships to accelerate low-carbon innovations and ensure that the region remains competitive in the global green economy,” NRES said.