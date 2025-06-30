KUALA LUMPUR: The long-anticipated Senior Citizens Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament as early as next year, pending ongoing consultations with stakeholders and state governments, says Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

“The draft is already there. We hope to submit it to the Attorney-General’s Chambers by the end of this year,” she said during a press conference at the ASEAN-ROK Conference on Care and Support for Older Persons.

“If everything goes smoothly, it might be tabled this year—but realistically, it may have to wait until next year.”

Nancy said the ministry is revisiting consultations with industry players and state governments, including those in Sabah and Sarawak, to ensure the bill is inclusive and widely supported.

“This bill is not just for West Malaysia. We want to ensure all states, especially those in Sabah and Sarawak, are on board with what we’re planning,” she said.

She also noted growing public interest in the legislation, particularly from the private sector and civil society.

“The industry is booming, and many want to be part of the law-making process. That’s why we’re doing another round of consultations.”

On June 13, Nancy had earlier said the bill should also take into account future development, infrastructure, and other long-term factors that may impact the lives of senior citizens.

At the time, she said the ministry was still gathering feedback from stakeholders to further strengthen the legislation.