Country View upbeat on FY25, backed by Iskandar’s growth

PETALING JAYA: Country View Bhd is optimistic about the prospects in FY25 with the growing potential of Iskandar Malaysia as a key economic hub, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects and strong foreign interest.

The group said it is well-positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape and deliver value to stakeholders.

“For the coming financial year 2025 (FY25), the property market in Johor Bahru remains poised for continued growth, driven by robust infrastructure developments, increasing foreign and domestic investments, together with government support to spur economic growth,” it said.

With core development in the Iskandar Malaysia region, the group said it is strategically positioned to capitalise on these opportunities while maintaining their commitment to sustainable and responsible development.

“Key infrastructure projects such as the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double-Track Rail Project (Gemas-JB EDTP) and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link that is currently ongoing, when completed, are expected to further enhance cross-border connectivity and economic activity.

“Together with ongoing initiatives like the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the Forest City Special Financial Zone (SFZ), these growth drivers are set to boost demand for residential, commercial, and industrial properties in Iskandar Malaysia,” said the company.

Additionally, it said increased foreign interest, particularly from Singaporean investors, continues to support the upward trajectory of the real estate sector, especially in Iskandar Malaysia.

“With relatively lower property prices compared to Singapore, the Iskandar Malaysia region remains an attractive destination for both investment and homeownership,” it added.

While the outlook remains positive, the group said it remains mindful of external challenges such as global economic uncertainties that could lead to fluctuating prices of commodities and materials, volatility of currencies, shifts in inflation, fluctuating interest rates, and investor sentiment.

“Our group will remain vigilant in monitoring market dynamics, adopting a prudent financial strategy, and continuously refining our product offerings. This includes enhancing quality amenities, incorporating sustainable designs and features that meet customer expectations, optimising the timing of our launches, and staying adaptable to changing market conditions,” it said.

The group plans to launch the remaining affordable housing units under the Rumah Mampu Milik Johor and the Perumahan Komuniti Johor A schemes in Taman Nusa Sentral in FY25.