Man City’s Ruben Dias signs contract extension until 2029

MANCHESTER CITY defender Ruben Dias has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the club until 2029.

The 28-year-old centre back has lifted 10 trophies, including a historic treble in 2023, since he arrived from Benfica in 2020.

The Portugal international was named 2020/21 Premier League Player of the Season and the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

He was a key part of City’s historic feat of becoming the first team to win four consecutive top-flight titles in 2024.

“I’m so proud to represent this great Club,“ said Dias, who has made 223 appearances for City.

“City are where I want to be – at the top of the sport, competing for trophies.”

“The Club’s ambition aligns perfectly with mine and as a footballer there is nothing better than that.”

“My job now is to be the best I can be for the duration of this contract, so that I can play my part in helping us challenge for more silverware.”

City’s Director of Football Hugo Viana praised Dias for his hard work and professionalism.

“He is a leader in the dressing room and on the pitch,“ Viana said.

“He is one of our captains, the players listen to him and Pep and the coaching staff love working with him.”

“He is the ultimate professional.”

“Every time Ruben pulls on a City shirt, he gives his all for the badge.” – Reuters