Coworking spaces drive FDI growth: Infinity8 founder

PETALING JAYA: Coworking spaces are the driving force of foreign direct investment (FDI) growth in Malaysia, thanks to their corporate solutions, said coworking space Infinity8 founder Sheah Liang Lee.

He said the service aligns with Malaysia’s Madani framework to foster economic growth by offering infrastructure and support tailored to the needs of both local and foreign businesses.

“Coworking spaces are particularly important in the Malaysian economy as the country experiences an influx of FDIs fueled by geopolitical shifts, Southeast Asia’s growing prominence as a global investment destination, and the region’s cultural affinity with various parts of the world. This strategic importance extends globally, as coworking spaces continue to adapt to the changing landscape of work

and business,” Sheah told Sunbiz.

For local startups, he said coworking spaces act as incubators, providing an environment that allows new businesses to grow without the heavy costs associated with traditional office spaces.

“They also serve as hubs for business networking, where entrepreneurs can meet potential co-founders or founding team members, fostering collaboration and innovation,” he added.

Moreover, he said for foreign businesses, coworking spaces provide a soft landing by offering solutions and an entry point into the local market.

“This helps foreign companies establish a presence with minimal investment and logistical challenges,” he added.

Additionally, Sheah said coworking spaces promote cross-border collaboration by attracting both local and foreign enterprises.