DagangHalal strengthens global reach with Jetro, Mihas 2025 partnerships

KUALA LUMPUR: DagangHalal.com, the world’s largest halal-verified B2B e-marketplace, recently launched a strategic partnership with the Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro) to create the Japan Halal Export Pavilion on its platform.

This marks the first national halal pavilion hosted on DagangHalal.com, enabling Japanese halal-certified companies to directly showcase their products to halal-focused buyers in Southeast Asia, home to 280 million Muslims today and projected to reach 310 million by 2050.

Malaysia, with over 21.6 million Muslims, acts as a vital entry point to this growing regional market.

By combining digital innovation, compliance expertise, and trade promotion, DagangHalal is helping businesses from Japan and beyond access Southeast Asia’s 310 million Muslim consumers and Malaysia’s vibrant halal market.

Apart from Jetro, Daganghalal also played the role of the official media partner for the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) 2025.

The collaboration with Jetro, coupled with DagangHalal’s partnership with Mihas, illustrates a broader strategy to support global halal trade.

Organised annually by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti), Mihas is Malaysia’s flagship halal exhibition and one of the most influential trade platforms in the global halal economy.

Mihas has become a key convergence point for halal buyers, suppliers, and industry leaders from over 100 countries.

With the global halal industry projected to reach US$3.27 trillion by 2028, Mihas continues to play a pivotal role in driving growth, innovation, and international collaboration across food, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, finance, and lifestyle sectors.

As Mihas’ official media partner, DagangHalal will leverage its global B2B marketplace to promote the exhibition, strengthen visibility for exhibitors, and facilitate international sourcing connections before, during, and after the event.

Through its platform, DagangHalal connects verified halal buyers and suppliers worldwide, simplifying halal sourcing, compliance, and payment solutions.

“Mihas has always been a cornerstone of Malaysia’s halal leadership on the global stage. We are honoured to support Mihas 2025 as its official media partner, providing exhibitors and buyers with greater digital reach and opportunities for year-round business matching,” the company said in a statement.

DagangHalal’s dual role – driving Mihas’ international reach while powering initiatives such as the Japan Halal Export Pavilion – reflects its mission to build a borderless halal ecosystem.

By bridging physical trade shows with digital platforms, DagangHalal ensures halal businesses gain maximum exposure, efficient sourcing, and trusted compliance support.

“Whether it’s through Mihas in Kuala Lumpur or Jetro’s Japan Pavilion on our platform, DagangHalal is dedicated to empowering halal businesses with the tools and networks they need to thrive globally,” the company added.