Datuk Gan emerges as substantial shareholder of Kinergy Advancement

KUALA LUMPUR: Kinergy Advancement Bhd (KAB) announced that Datuk Gan Kong Hiok has emerged as a substantial shareholder in the company, marking his first official entry as a significant investor.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing, KAB said Gan brings an impressive track record to Malaysia’s corporate landscape, having held key leadership roles at established public companies.

He previously served as executive director and managing director of PK Resources Bhd, where he played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and expansion.

His tenure at PK Resources began on June 3, 1991, when he was first appointed to the board of directors.

He served as executive director until April 27, 2001, was then appointed as managing director, and remained in this position until he stepped down on September 1, 2006.

Currently, Gan is actively engaged as a major investor and board member in several reputable organisations.

Most notably, he holds the largest stake in Nextgreen Global Bhd, a leading green technology firm in Malaysia, where his ownership has grown significantly from an initial 8% to 17.7% as reported in February 2024.

As of July 2025, his most recent shareholding activities indicate that he holds 15.42% of the total issued shares, comprising a total of 164,688,300 shares in Nextgreen.

Beyond Nextgreen Global, Gan maintains substantial investment positions in other public companies.

He holds a 2.31% stake in Malayan Flour Mills Bhd, demonstrating his diversified investment approach across Malaysia’s food and agricultural sector.

Through his investment vehicle, Pristine Acres Sdn Bhd, where he holds 99.9% ownership alongside his sons, Gan Eng Hann and Gan Eng Hian, he has previously held stakes in SCH Group Bhd, however, this position was disposed of in subsequent years.

Gan’s corporate involvement extends through his role as director of Pristine Acres, which serves as his primary investment holding company for various corporate interests.

His investment philosophy demonstrates a strategic focus on transformative sectors, particularly green technology and sustainable business models, as evidenced by his significant involvement in companies developing renewable energy solutions and environmentally conscious manufacturing processes.

His involvement in transformative sectors—particularly green technology and sustainable business growth—underscores his commitment to long-term value creation, enhancing confidence in KAB’s future strategic direction as the company transitions from traditional engineering services to become a one-stop provider of sustainable energy solutions in Malaysia.