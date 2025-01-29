DeepSeek’s AI leap drives Mah Sing’s data centre plans

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent news of DeepSeek’s breakthrough in AI using lower-powered AI chips is a promising development for Mah Sing’s data centre (DC) venture, especially in the context of the growing demand for high-performance computing.

In a statement, Mah Sing said as AI adoption continues to accelerate, both high- and low-powered chips will contribute to a significant increase in the need for advanced data centre infrastructure.

In this environment, it added land near energy hubs will become increasingly valuable. Southville City, with its strategic suitability as an AI hub, is ideally positioned to leverage this trend.

The Southville Data Centre, with its immediate access to reliable and higher capacity energy, offers a competitive edge in accelerating market deployment for its DC partners.

This, coupled with DeepSeek’s innovative approach, positions AI-driven data centres as the future backbone of the digital economy, ensuring they can meet the ever-growing demand for computing power and energy reliability in this transformative era, said Mah Sing.

