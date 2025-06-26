DNeX reinforces strategic direction for growth and technology leadership

Faizal said DNeX is aggressively pursuing new opportunities to expand global footprint while strengthening domestic market presence.

CYBERJAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) remains committed to driving long-term value creation for shareholders while advancing Malaysia’s digital transformation agenda.

This commitment is reinforced through ongoing efforts to position DNeX as a prominent player in the semiconductor, energy, and IT segments.

Speaking at its 54th annual general meeting, DNeX’s group CEO Faizal Sham Abu Mansor shared his insights into the group’s expansion efforts and its vision for future growth.

“As we strengthen our position as one of the key players in all the segments we are in, we are focused on enhancing operational efficiency and refining capital management strategies across all our business segments to ensure sustainable growth and long-term resilience.

“By building on this foundation, we remain dedicated to creating lasting value for our shareholders, while contributing to the broader economic development of Malaysia,“ he said.

The semiconductor segment, spearheaded by SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd, is at the forefront of DNeX’s growth strategy.

DNeX is capitalising on the strong market demand for advanced technologies, including silicon photonics, microelectromechanical systems (Mems) on complementary metal oxide semiconductor (Cmos), life sciences, and smart power.

These areas are critical for the future development of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, cloud computing, biomedical applications, and electric vehicles.

DNeX is strategically enhancing its focus on emerging technologies and high-value products to improve profit margins, backed by research and development (R&D) and strengthened client support, while expanding production and partnering for accelerated innovation and market access.

These initiatives aim to fast-track innovation and secure the group’s leadership in meeting emerging global demand.

The group’s exposure in the semiconductor sector will be further enhanced through DNeX Innovation Fund, a new technology-focused fund intended to make private equity investments in the electrical and electronic (E&E) supply chain, in line with the government’s National Semiconductor Strategy, which was launched in 2024.

In the energy segment, DNeX is strategically rebalancing its portfolio to prioritise the development of high-potential assets within Malaysia.

Key focus areas include the Meranti Cluster, A Cluster, Beta Cluster, and the upcoming reactivation of the Abu Cluster, with first oil production expected in 2026.

DNeX is also actively exploring opportunities to acquire additional producing assets in Malaysia, further enhancing its production capabilities and creating synergistic value across its energy portfolio.

The group will continue to optimise production from the Anasuria Cluster assets in the UK North Sea, focusing on maximising efficiency and extending the life of these valuable fields.

Through the DNeX IT business segment, comprising Dagang Net Technologies Sdn Bhd (Dagang Net), Innovation Associates Consulting Sdn Bhd (IAC), DNeX Solutions Sdn Bhd and the joint venture unit Gamuda DNeX Cloud Sdn Bhd, DNeX Group offers an integrated suite of industry-leading solutions supporting digitalisation across the public and private sectors.

The group, through its joint venture Gamuda DNeX Cloud, is expanding the rollout of Google Distributed Cloud Services for secure, compliant solutions for government and regulated sectors, while also developing AI-enabled applications for key industries, strengthening its position in digital trade and customs modernisation, accelerating Asean expansion with proven digital infrastructure, and enhancing its expertise in enterprise systems like SAP S/4HANA, cybersecurity and mobile applications suites for large-scale digital transformation.

“We are aggressively pursuing new opportunities to expand our global footprint while strengthening our domestic market presence.

“This includes forging strategic partnerships that will enable us to tap into new markets and enhance our technological capabilities,“ he said.

“Our goal is to diversify our revenue streams and solidify DNeX’s position as a leader in the technology, energy, and IT sectors, both in Malaysia and internationally.”

The group also presents its five-year strategy where it intends to strengthen its core business, whilst working to enhance the future prospect of all its business pillars.

Looking ahead, DNeX is committed to its strategy of diversification, innovation, and the pursuit of strategic partnerships to drive long-term value.

The group is focused on continuing to build its technology and energy portfolios while exploring new opportunities that align with its goals for sustainable growth.

By expanding its global reach and leveraging partnerships, DNeX is well-positioned to unlock new growth prospects and strengthen its leadership in key sectors.

At the AGM, DNeX reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency in its operations.

The group continues to prioritise open communications with shareholders, ensuring they are well-informed and engaged in the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholders value.