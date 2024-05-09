Dpstar Group targets listing by 2026, pursues expansion

PUCHONG: Dpstar Group, a company with 30 years of experience in end-to-end instrumentation, engineering, electrical, automation, process control, calibration and thermal solutions, aims to be listed on Bursa Malaysia by 2026.

Dpstar Group CEO Ken Lim said the funds from the listing will be used to invest in new manufacturing and automation equipment, expand factory capacity, improve its calibration business, and grow its ABB low-voltage and electrification products.

“We will use the funds for equipment investments to increase our capability, scope and competency. This will allow us to expand our services to capture a larger range of industries and offer more types of services,” Lim told SunBiz in an exclusive interview.

He disclosed that Dpstar plans to purchase its Johor office. “Currently, we rent it. We plan to purchase the office, renovate it, and build an office and a workshop,” he said.

Additionally, Lim said, the company plans to establish offices and premises on the East Coast and in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Dpstar also intends to expand overseas, particularly Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and other parts of Southeast Asia, and similar regions,” he added.

Lim said that having a larger balance sheet, greater capital, and bigger reserves will enable the company to tender for larger contracts, bigger projects, and higher value-added activities.

“This includes larger contracts for electrical instrumentation, engineering, process control automation, instruments, and other related areas,” he said, adding that they have a widespread presence across Malaysia with offices in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor, and in Singapore, as well as home-based sales engineers in Perak, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, and the East Coast.

“We also operate in East Malaysia (Sabah and Sarawak) and have an associate office in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.”

Lim said Dpstar aligns its strategies with fast-developing industries and government initiatives, such as the National Energy Transition Roadmap, the National Semiconductor Strategy and the digitalisation agenda.

“We focus on sectors like data centres, semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging technology, and renewable energy, including biogas, biomass, and hydro. We also seek opportunities from global trends, such as the shift of manufacturing investments away from China, which benefits Malaysia.”

Lim stated that Dpstar has achieved significant success in the data centre sector.

“We are experiencing rapid growth in the data centre sector, with a growth rate of 400-500%. We’re currently working on several data centre projects. We’ve been awarded contracts as a design and build contractor, as a vendor, and for providing solutions and engineering applications for clients,” he shared.

Furthermore, Lim said Dpstar’s acquisition of Intellect Electrical Supplies has made them the largest partner of ABB in Malaysia ,which is a key player in the electrical products market.

“ABB is a global leader in electrical products, and as their largest partner in Malaysia, we dominate the low-voltage and electrification market. We’re focused on expanding this partnership, growing our market share, and exploring M&A opportunities to enhance our capabilities.”

Lim said Dpstar registered revenue of RM140 million last year, diversified across sectors, including semiconductors, data centres, general industries and electrical engineering.