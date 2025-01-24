DWSB hopes to wrap up sales of TuJu Residences by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: Distinctive World Sdn Bhd (DWSB), the property developer behind the TuJu Residences project, aims to achieve a sales rate of approximately 75% to 80% by the first half of 2025.

Executive director and CEO Lim Ech Chan said looking further ahead, the company anticipates wrapping up its sales activities for the development by the end of 2025.

“Our goal is to complete sales by the close of that year,” he told SunBiz.

Commenting on pricing strategies, Lim said, “As we continue selling, we periodically adjust prices upwards. Buyers who come in later may face higher prices.”

Lim also shared its ambition to move the majority of remaining units by the end of the current year, reflecting a confident outlook on market demand for TuJu Residences.

With prices from RM440,000 and above, TuJu Residences offers strategic connectivity near Mont Kiara and Mitec, tapping into strong rental demand from business professionals and event attendees.

Aligned with the PTKL 2040 vision for Segambut, it combines affordability, sustainability, and access to highways and MRT, promising good rental yields and long-term growth potential.

With a GDV of RM750 million, TuJu Residences reflects a significant investment for many Malaysians.

TuJu Residences offers 10 distinct layouts ranging from 710 sq ft to 1,442 sq ft, catering to single professionals and multi-generational families alike.

Its low-density design includes separate lift lobbies for each tower and a wellness-centric theme with over 50 recreational amenities.

The development stands out for its sustainable design, practical layouts, and exclusive facilities, making it a compelling choice for both buyers and investors.

Executive director Monica Lai said with the success of TuJu Residences, DWSB is exploring future projects aligned with the Pelan Pembangunan Kuala Lumpur (PTKL) 2040, which envisions Segambut as a wellness-centric, sustainable urban district.

“Our commitment remains focused on innovative, community-oriented developments that drive this transformation.

“Building on TuJu Residences’ achievements, our plans include Parcel 2, a proposed project at the current sales gallery site, designed to complement TuJu’s modern, sustainable living concept.

“While Segambut remains a key growth area, we are also evaluating opportunities in other strategic locations across Greater Kuala Lumpur to expand our impact,” she said.

Lai said TuJu Residences appeals to a diverse demographic, driven by demand for flexible, modern housing solutions.

She said local buyers, particularly young professionals and families, are drawn to its affordable pricing, versatile layouts, and wellness-focused amenities.

Multi-generational households appreciate the range of unit sizes, from 710 sq ft to 1,442 sq ft, designed to meet evolving family needs.

“Foreign interest primarily comes from Singapore, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, and Myanmar, attracted by its strategic location, competitive pricing, and capital appreciation potential.

“Young families and professionals dominate demand, valuing its blend of affordability, accessibility, and community-centric design, making it a standout in Kuala Lumpur’s dynamic property market,” Lai said.

She said TuJu Residences embraces a wellness-centric concept, addressing the growing demand for homes that prioritise health, sustainability, and well-being.

“With green living features, thoughtfully designed recreational spaces, and layouts suited for multi-generational living, it offers a seamless blend of comfort and functionality.

“Positioned at the forefront of Segambut’s transformation into the envisioned North Kiara township, the development reflects the area’s rejuvenation under the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040, driven by key players such as Tan Chong and Genting Bhd,” she said.