E-invoicing will drive digital transformation of Malaysian businesses: Valtatech CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: E-invoicing is more than just a compliance task – it drives digital transformation for small and medium enterprises and larger businesses in Malaysia, Valta Technology Group (Valtatech) CEO Jussi Karjalainen said.

By digitising data, he explained, companies reduce costly manual errors, improve accounting accuracy, and save time, transforming business relationships across industries.

Karjalainen said progressive Malaysian businesses will immediately experience a competitive edge by displaying strength and capabilities to match the change in embedded accounting and digital process requirements worldwide.

“Additionally, when e-invoicing is expanded into a fully optimised order-to-cash or procure-to-pay process, the business case benefits of saving costs and improving efficiency come to reality,” he told SunBiz.

Karjalainen said digital transformation is reshaping how businesses operate, turning tasks such as strategic sourcing, order management, and payables into key competitive advantages.

As companies grow, their supply chains become more complex, making decision-making, compliance, and reducing waste more challenging.

“We work closely with clients and subject matter experts to support their needs. Our digital process specialists and partners are ready to help businesses move away from manual data entry, which is time-consuming and prone to errors.

“With AI-driven invoice data extraction, businesses can make a significant leap in their digital transformation, opening up new opportunities for growth and efficiency,” Karjalainen said.

He said Valtatech has been in the source-to-contract and procure-to-pay environments for the last 10 years, empowering enterprises’ business operations and automation beyond e-invoicing.

“We have worked with large corporations, medium-sized businesses, and SMEs across various markets. In Australia, one client achieved 21% cost savings within two months of using our e-invoicing system, with savings exceeding 50% when combined with an efficient procure-to-pay process.

“Our system ensures compliance with local and international regulations, enabling smooth cross-border operations. E-invoicing streamlines international procurement, boosts efficiency, cuts costs, improves cash flow, and accelerates payments, helping businesses build stronger relationships with key suppliers and become more competitive through early payment discounts,“ Karjalainen said.

Despite its advantages, he added, transitioning to e-invoicing can be challenging, especially for businesses accustomed to traditional methods.

“Valtatech ensures our certified, experienced partner resellers offer tailored solutions and support and assist our clients in overcoming these challenges and turning e-invoicing into a strategic advantage for Malaysian businesses of all sizes,” he said.

Karjalainen said e-invoicing is a powerful tool for Malaysian businesses to expand their global footprint.

With Valtatech, Malaysian businesses can confidently navigate the complexities of international trade, streamline their processes, and unlock new global growth opportunities.

“We are already working with Malaysian companies like CTOS Digital Bhd and Fujifilm and exploring a partnership with a well-known financial institution. While it’s still early, their positive feedback highlights the benefits and potential of e-invoicing.

“We want to emphasise that we are not just another e-invoicing provider. We are a partner in building an end-to-end ecosystem for business process automation,” Karjalainen said.

Elaborating, he said key lessons for e-invoicing success include strong leadership with a strategic vision beyond compliance, selecting the right technology partner with local expertise, and empowering teams through training and innovation.

Other requirements are leveraging data-driven insights for better decision-making and integrating e-invoicing into a broader source-to-pay system for maximum benefit.

“We are happy to welcome and talk to local integration partners or resellers interested in joining our mission to collaborate and assist businesses in Malaysia in increasing visibility into its business process, resulting in increased compliance and a direct impact on the targeted savings,” Karjalainen said.