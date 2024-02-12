EasyParcel gears up for global expansion, harnesses AI to support MSMEs

PETALING JAYA: Logistics technology platform EasyParcel is preparing for global expansion while harnessing artificial technology (AI) to enhance operational efficiency and support for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, said founder and CEO Clarence Leong.

He said the company, already active in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, plans to extend its services beyond Southeast Asia over the next decade.

“Our mission remains the same – to make delivery easy – but we are now focused on scaling this to a global level. We want to ensure that anyone, anywhere in the world, can book a delivery from one location to another,” he said in an exclusive interview with SunBiz.

He remarked that the logistics sector’s rapid digital transformation, rather than posing a challenge, presents an opportunity for the company. As the space becomes digitised, EasyParcel is poised to benefit from improved partnerships and more efficient operations.

“Having partners who are already digitalised opens up new possibilities for us. It allows us to offer more tailored solutions and improve our service for both senders and receivers,” he said.

Leong highlighted the platform’s ability to adapt as key to its competitive advantage.

“With more logistics partners transitioning to digital operations, EasyParcel plans to leverage its technological edge to streamline processes, enhance the accuracy of delivery quotes, and improve customer experiences. Imagine when every courier service is fully digitalised – the potential to share data and offer more customised solutions is huge. We see it as a positive development rather than a threat.”

Leong said the company’s financial standing is robust, having raised more than US$10.6 million (RM46.7 million) in funding. The company counts Axiata Digital, angel investors and venture capital firms such as Gobi Partners and Teleport (by AirAsia) among its backers. This funding has been instrumental in driving the company’s regional expansion, which began in 2019.

“We have grown significantly over the past decade and are financially strong. We are looking at a potential initial public offering (IPO) within the next three to five years, depending on market conditions,” said Leong.

While continuing its mission to simplify logistics for businesses, he said, EasyParcel has plans to expand its footprint across the globe. The platform’s growth strategy aligns with the rising demand for logistics services from MSMEs worldwide.

“There are MSMEs everywhere, and we’re seeing increasing interest from international markets. Over the next ten years, we aim to connect the world and make deliveries easy for everyone, anywhere,” said Leong.

He noted that EasyParcel’s forward-looking strategy includes a focus on AI and automation to further enhance its services. The company aims to use AI to reduce human errors, improve operational efficiency, and provide 24/7 customer support.

“We are not early adopters of AI, but our team is actively learning and exploring how to integrate AI into our platform. It is all about convenience for customers and our logistics partners,” he remarked.

Leong said AI is expected to play a significant role in optimising courier matching, improving delivery quote accuracy, and reducing the workload for MSME owners. “The more accurate the quotes, the more savings our customers can achieve. By enhancing our technology, we also help MSMEs reduce their manpower needs and increase efficiency.”

EasyParcel’s commitment to MSMEs extends beyond just logistics, he stressed. The company has been a long-term partner in several government initiatives aimed at strengthening the local MSME ecosystem, including the MyCyberSales programme and various e-commerce campaigns.

“We have always been active in supporting government initiatives and are keen to explore more collaborations to help grow the MSME sector. As a Malaysian MSME ourselves, we are eager to contribute to the backbone of the economy,” Leong said.

With a strong foundation in place and a clear vision for the future, he said, EasyParcel is set to take its logistics platform to new heights, delivering value to MSMEs and expanding its global presence.