Eco-Shop Marketing targets 15-20% revenue, Patami growth in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Eco-Shop Marketing Bhd is targeting growth of 15%–20% in revenue and profit after tax and minority interest (Patami) in 2025, supported by business volume and consumer demand, despite recent price adjustments.

Chief financial officer Chong Yew Kai said the company observed no negative reaction when it raised product entry prices from RM2.40 to RM2.60 last month.

“In terms of not only revenue but also Patami, we are looking at 15% to 20% of growth year-on-year. Last round we had this price increase in 2022. So similar trends. Things are moving as per our expectation,” he told a press conference after the company’s listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia today.

CEO Jessica Ng said the listing marks a new chapter for the household products retailer, enabling it to scale growth and strengthen its market position.

“With enhanced capital, we are now better positioned to expand our nationwide footprint, strengthen our warehousing and distribution capabilities, and invest in technology to enhance operations and customer experience – all while staying true to our promise of delivering unbeatable everyday value.”

She said Eco-Shop’s business model is built on high volume and scale, which enables it to achieve operational efficiency while keeping prices ultra-affordable.

Ng noted that about 75% of the company’s products are house brands, many of which are custom-packaged in smaller quantities to maintain affordability and variety.

“We buy in bulk and break them down into smaller packs – like our sachet drinks – making them more accessible to our customers. Our focus remains on daily essentials and basic home living needs.”

To enhance customer experience, Ng said, Eco-Shop has refreshed its store image and layout to provide a more comfortable and enjoyable shopping environment.

Eco-Shop plans to open 70 new stores annually, including five to six outlets under its Ecoplus brand, a premium retail concept aimed at urban markets and located in shopping malls. Ecoplus offers an expanded range of products beyond the standard RM2.60 price point, with options priced at RM6, RM10 and RM20.

Ng said the company is open to future expansion into the Asean market, although its current focus remains on Malaysia.

“The dollar shop segment is still relatively new in Asia. Outside of mature markets like the US and Japan, there’s a lot of room to grow. We’re the first in this segment to list, and if the opportunity arises, we will evaluate it.”

Eco-Shop made its debut on the Main Market at RM1.25 with a 12 sen premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price of RM1.13, with 25 million shares traded. It closed at RM1.20, up 6.19% from its IPO price, with over 209 million shares changing hands, making it one of the most actively traded counters.

The IPO raised RM419.87 million for Eco-Shop, whichhas allocated RM56.27 million (13.4%) to accelerate the expansion of its retail footprint nationwide, RM200 million (47.6%) to expand its distribution centres, RM10.90 million (2.6%) for investment in information technology hardware and software, RM100 million (23.8%) to repay bank borrowings and RM52.7 million (12.6%) for working capital purposes and to defray the cost of the IPO and listing.

Eco-Shop’s Patami has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 156% over the last three financial years from May 31, 2022 to 2024. The company recently reported Patami growth of 36% year-on-year for the nine months ended Feb 28, 2025.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner and sole underwriter for the IPO. UBS Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd and UBS AG, Singapore branch, are joint global coordinators and Joint bookrunners, while RHB Investment Bank is also a joint bookrunner.