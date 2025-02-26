EcoWorld sets sales target of RM3.6 billion for 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: EcoWorld Development Group Bhd has set a group-wide sales target of RM3.6 billion for 2025, with its Quantum industrial pillar playing an increasingly vital role in achieving this milestone.

President and CEO Datuk Chang Khim Wah said the company’s shift towards a build-and-lease model and recurring income strategy is strengthening its position in the evolving real estate market.

“In the past six months alone, Quantum has generated about RM1.58 billion in land sales, reflecting the strong demand for industrial land, particularly for data centre developments,” he told reporters at the EcoWorld’s Data Centre and Recurring Income Strategy event today which was attended by by Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

While data centre deals have made headlines recently, Chang emphasised that EcoWorld remains a real estate developer, not a data centre operator.

“The group’s five revenue pillars – Eco Townships, Eco Rise, Eco Hubs, Eco Business Parks and Quantum – are all key focuses for growth.

“Our latest deal with Pearl Computing (an affiliate of Google) at Eco Business Park V in Selangor involves a 92-acre build-and-lease data centre project, reinforcing our long-term recurring income strategy. This opens up a lot of possibilities for us in the future, including potentially exploring a REIT model,” he said, though he noted that no decision has been made.

Last year, Chang said, EcoWorld’s high-rise segment alone contributed over RM1 billion in sales, reflecting the group’s broad-based approach to real estate.

“With strong investor interest in its industrial land and a growing pipeline of leasing opportunities, the company is confident in meeting its RM3.6 billion sales target for 2025. We are committed to maintaining strong sales momentum across all our revenue pillars while strategically growing our recurring income base for sustainable long-term growth,” he added.

While EcoWorld has traditionally focused on acquiring, developing and selling land, Chang noted that the company is now looking at accumulating strategic assets over time. “This allows EcoWorld to retain properties that generate stable rental yields, with the flexibility to sell them later at higher valuations.”

Chang said EcoWorld is also seeing interest from manufacturers who prefer leasing over ownership, creating more opportunities for the company to expand its build-and-lease model. “Some assets, such as factories, may be retained for recurring income before being sold at a later stage when market conditions are favourable.”