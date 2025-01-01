E&O, Mitsui Fudosan top out RM900m Conlay in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) in collaboration with Mitsui Fudosan Group, recently celebrated a major milestone in the construction of Conlay, its luxury 51-storey serviced residence with a topping-out ceremony.

The topping-out ceremony marked the completion of Conlay’s structural framework, signifying that the building has reached its full height and remains on schedule for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

With an approximate GDV of RM900 million, Conlay features 491 meticulously designed units ranging from 743 sq ft one-bedroom apartments to spacious 1,335 sq ft two-plus-one-bedroom layouts. Each unit is designed with premium appliances and luxurious finishes, ensuring a refined living experience that blends modernity with comfort.

Designed by Kerry Hill Architects, a name synonymous with iconic resort and urban design, Conlay was conceived as a contemporary tropical tower that melds timeless elegance with cutting-edge modernity. With its striking fin-lined, picture-framed façade, the tower will stand out against the city skyline, providing residents with unobstructed panoramic views of Kuala Lumpur’s landmarks.

E&O managing director Kok Tuck Cheong said the topping-out was an important step forward for the company and its vision for urban living.

“Conlay embodies E&O’s commitment to hospitality and craftsmanship, seamlessly blending Kerry Hill’s iconic design philosophy. It offers a sanctuary of elegance and balance, where every detail is thoughtfully crafted for a refined urban lifestyle,” he said.

Kok added that the project represented the culmination of E&O’s vision to create an oasis of luxury in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Strategically located, Conlay enjoys unparalleled connectivity and convenience. Situated adjacent to the Conlay MRT station, the development is within walking distance of the city’s premier shopping and lifestyle district which includes landmarks Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, and the bustling Bukit Bintang area.

It is also near the Tun Razak Exchange, Kuala Lumpur’s upcoming financial district, ensuring seamless access to key commercial and leisure hubs.

Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) Malaysia managing director Masayoshi Saito said “We are honoured to partner with E&O on Conlay, a development that showcases our confidence in its success and our dedication to exceptional urban living.

“By drawing on E&O’s expertise in luxury living and hospitality, Conlay highlights the strength of our collaboration and our shared vision of creating iconic spaces for discerning residents,“ he said.

E&O also revealed that the company is currently exploring the incorporation of branded serviced residences for Conlay, aimed at redefining luxury living and offering an exclusive lifestyle experience to residents.

Kok said that the team has assessed several exciting options and is poised to make an announcement in the first quarter of 2025, adding yet another layer of distinction to their offerings.