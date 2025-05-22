EPF: RM213.2 billion outsourced to external fund managers as of Dec 31 2004

PETALING JAYA: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) outsourced RM213.21 billion to external fund managers, representing 17% of its total investment assets, as of Dec 31, 2024.

This was disclosed at the annual EPF External Fund Managers Annual Award Dinner held to honour the top-performing external fund managers in their respective mandates for 2024.

The panel of external fund managers delivered a record total income of 24% of the EPF’s overall investment income.

EPF chairman Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said, “The achievement is a testament to the depth of talent, insight, and collaboration across the investment ecosystem cultivated by the EPF and its external fund managers. Despite the external headwinds and market volatility over the past year, the EPF and its external fund managers have demonstrated agility and resilience in managing a diversified portfolio aimed at delivering long-term value for our members.”

For the financial year ended 2024, the EPF delivered a dividend rate of 6.3% for both Simpanan Konvensional and Simpanan Shariah, resulting in a total payout of RM73.24 billion. Of this amount, RM63.05 billion was distributed to Simpanan Konvensional, while RM10.19 billion to Simpanan Shariah. The EPF recorded a total investment income of RM74.46 billion in 2024, while the size of its investment assets grew to RM1.25 trillion – firmly positioning the EPF as one of the largest pension funds in the world.

“The EPF is committed to innovation, leveraging artificial intelligence and automation to enhance operational efficiency and develop a more agile, future-ready investment infrastructure. At the same time, the integration of ESG considerations across our portfolios remains a strategic priority to reinforce long-term resilience. We actively engage with our external fund managers to ensure they are aligned with our purpose for sustainable and inclusive growth,” said Mohd Zuki in a statement today.