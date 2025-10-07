EPF starts automatic registration of non-Malaysian workers as members

PETALING JAYA: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has announced that from this month, non-Malaysian citizen employees holding a Visitor’s Pass (Temporary Employment) or an Employment Pass will be registered as members automatically.

This eliminates the need for employees to visit EPF offices for registration as employers may verify their employees’ registration details online through i-Akaun (Employer).

For holders of other types of passes, registration and record updates can continue to be carried out at EPF offices nationwide as usual.

Employers involved have been notified of this new process through notice letters sent beginning Sept 20. They are required to schedule an appointment via the URL link provided in the notice letter to register employees who were not successfully registered automatically, as well as to update information and verify thumbprints for employees who have been successfully registered.

For employees who have been successfully registered, employers may proceed with contribution payments using the EPF number provided.

EPF said employers are responsible for ensuring that accurate monthly contributions are deducted from employees’ wages and remitted to the EPF on or before the 15th of each month. For example, wages for October 2025, which correspond to the contribution month of November 2025, must be paid on or before Nov 15, 2025.

Overall, there are six key focus areas for employers under the implementation of this new policy:

☻ Register as an EPF employer. Companies that are not yet registered with the EPF must do so beginning 1 October 2025.

☻ Register employees as EPF members. Employers must register and make contributions for their employees starting 1 October 2025.

☻ Pay contributions. Both employer and employee are required to contribute 2% each of the employee’s wages. Contributions must be paid to the EPF on or before the 15th of each month.

☻ Maintain payroll record. Employers must update and maintain employees’ payroll records for EPF inspection purposes.

☻ Update records. Employers must update information such as contact details, changes in company name, or company status. The EPF must be notified in the event of cessation of business operations or termination of all employees.

☻ Provide guidance on the withdrawal process. Employers should advise employees to apply for the Leaving the Country Withdrawal within two months before their work permit expires.Employers must ensure all supporting documents for eligible withdrawals are duly verified, complete, and in proper order.