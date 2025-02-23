EPMB in joint ventures with Chinese companies to localise production of key parts for Proton Saga MC3

PETALING JAYA: EP Manufacturing Bhd (EPMB), a Malaysian automotive solutions provider, has entered into two strategic joint ventures with Sanly China and Jujin China to localise the production of key automotive components for the Proton Saga MC3.

EPMB, through subsidiary PEPS-JV (M) Sdn Bhd, formalised a joint venture with Sanly China to localise the manufacturing of front corner modules, subframe modules and rear axle assemblies for the Proton Saga MC3.

The agreement, signed on Feb 18, integrates Sanly China’s advanced metalworking technologies with EPMB’s existing operations in Batang Kali, Selangor, ensuring a more robust and efficient supply chain.

By leveraging Sanly China’s expertise, EPMB aims to deliver competitive pricing models and optimised ex-factory costs, providing original equipment manufacturers with enhanced cost efficiencies and quality assurance.

EPMB executive director Aidan Hamidon said the joint venture represents a strategic leap forward for EPMB as by combining Sanly China’s advanced metalworking expertise with their local manufacturing capabilities, they are setting new standards of excellence in automotive component supply.

EPMB has also joined forces with Jujin China to localise production of car seats for Proton. This venture is a result of years of partnership between EPMB and Jujin. Discussions are ongoing to expand the collaboration to other Proton models and potentially Geely vehicles.

“This is not just an expansion of our manufacturing footprint – it is a transformation of our business mindset,” said EPMB executive chairman Hamidon Abdullah. “We cannot sustain a model where we produce high-quality products but operate at marginal selling prices. This joint venture ensures we scale production, reduce costs, and drive profitability. We are not just adapting to new norms – we are creating them.”